NBA Insider Reveals Bradley Beal May Be The Mystery Star The Lakers Are Waiting For

In Los Angeles, the Lakers are in dire need of some reinforcements after a 2-9 start. This season, despite the pairing of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, the Purple and Gold have been among the worst offenses in basketball with a clear lack of depth and shooting on the roster.

And while the Lakers do have some assets they could flip for an additional piece (most notably their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks), they are expected to remain reluctant to include them in any deal.

But in a report published earlier this week, it was suggested that the Lakers might actually be hoarding assets for the pursuit of an unnamed mystery star.

Wizards Sharpshooter Bradley Beal Reportedly 'Coveted' By The Lakers

Fans and experts have already tried to guess which player the Lakers might be waiting for, but Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes may have already revealed who it is.

Here's what he wrote in his latest article, which went into depth about some of L.A.'s options.

As part of the loaded package to acquire Davis from New Orleans in 2019, the Lakers also gave the Pelicans the right to swap first-round picks in the 2023 NBA draft. If the season were to end today, the Lakers would have a pick in the lottery, but the Pelicans would swap for that pick because they have a better record.

Because of the NBA’s Stepien Rule, the Lakers cannot trade the swapped pick they receive from New Orleans until after they make that selection. At that point, they would be in position to offer three first-round picks in a trade package for a game-changing player.

A star player whom the Lakers are known to covet is Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal, sources say. Going after the 10-year veteran would only be an option if Beal were to request a trade, a tactic he has been reluctant to exercise.

Bradley Beal isn't on the same tier as guys like Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, or even Donovan Mitchell. But he brings something the Lakers desperately need: outside shooting. With a package centered around Westbrook and their last remaining first-round picks, it could be enough to finally address one of their biggest needs. Whether or not it would be enough to make them a contender, though, is for you to decide.

At 2-9, it's hard to see how things could get much worse for the Lakers. At just 12 games in, they're pretty much at rock bottom.

Bradley Beal is a guy they have long coveted, and he could be the guy that changes everything for them -- if only he'd ever make himself available...

