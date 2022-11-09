Skip to main content

NBA Rumors: Lakers Reportedly Still Unwilling To Part With First-Round Picks After 2-8 Start

Shaquille O'Neal Says The Lakers Are Like Gated Community Gangsters: "They Ain't Got No Shooters!"

When you have LeBron James on your team, there's no sense in 'building towards the future. Especially now, at 37 years old, LeBron should be in a position where he can compete every night without having to dominate the game for 48 minutes.

Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case so far in Los Angeles. In fact, through the first 10 games of this season, the Lakers have looked awful -- and not even the impact of LeBron (who hasn't looked right either) has been enough to generate wins.

The current situation in Lakerland has caused many fans and experts to call for a trade, either involving Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, or even James himself.

But if the Lakers really want to maximize their 'big three,' they're going to need to part with their greatest assets of all: a pair of first-round picks that are highly coveted around the league.

NBA Insider Reveals The Latest Update On Lakers' Roster Plans

So far, the Lakers have been unwilling to trade their picks, and that apparently hasn't changed amid the team's struggles.

"I'm told the organization will be prudent with their first-round picks that they have available for the remainder of the decade. In 2027 and 2029. I don't believe the Lakers are in a position right now to mortgage their future with those two available picks. Realizing that this team is probably not going to be a championship contender, might not even be a shoo-in for the playoffs the way that this season is going. They're probably looking at marginal changes around the edges at best.. The organization seems to be moving in a direction where they're going to resist moving 1st round picks if the season continues to go down this path."

Without trading their stars, or any of their picks, there's only so much this Lakers team can do to get better. Outside of their big three, the team really has no shooting or offense of any kind that can be created on its own.

Aside from a few bright spots here and there (especially for Lonnie Walker), the supporting cast just hasn't shown any indication they can keep up with the competition.

So, this may be it for L.A. What you see is what you get, and that's not the news Lakers fans were hoping to hear 10 games into the season.

YOU MAY LIKE

Shaquille O'Neal Says The Lakers Are Like Gated Community Gangsters: "They Ain't Got No Shooters!"
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: Lakers Reportedly Still Unwilling To Part With First-Round Picks After 2-8 Start

By Nico Martinez
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Howard Stern Rips Kyrie Irving In Angry Rant: "You Know He’s A Flat Earther… He’s A Douchebag."

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James
NBA Media

Former NBA Big Man Explains The Shocking Reason Why LeBron James Will Never Pass Karem Abdul-Jabbar As The All-Time Leading Scorer

By Nico Martinez
NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Land Kevin Durant In A Super Blockbuster Trade
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Land Kevin Durant In A Super Blockbuster Trade

By Nico Martinez
Julius Erving On Kyrie Irving: "The Owners Are Greedy, He's Going To End Up Playing For Somebody."
NBA Media

Julius Erving On Kyrie Irving: "The Owners Are Greedy, He's Going To End Up Playing For Somebody."

By Nico Martinez
NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving Met With Adam Silver In 'Productive' And 'Understanding' Visit
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving Met With Adam Silver In 'Productive' And 'Understanding' Visit

By Nico Martinez
Steve Nash On Kyrie Irving's Latest Controversy: "We’ve Kind Of Built An Immunity."
NBA Media

Jay Williams Says The Brooklyn Nets Are 'Done' With Kyrie Irving

By Nico Martinez
Isiah Thomas Sends A Message To Michael Jordan: "Until I Get A Public Apology, This Beef Is Gonna Go On..."
NBA Media

Isiah Thomas Sends A Message To Michael Jordan: "Until I Get A Public Apology, This Beef Is Gonna Go On..."

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James and Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Says the Championship Window Has Closed For LeBron James And The Lakers

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans Are Happy For Russell Westbrook's Insane Form After Coming Off The Bench
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Are Reportedly 'Exploring' Trades That Do Not Involve Russell Westbrook

By Nico Martinez
Shannon Sharpe Accuses The Brooklyn Nets Of Trying To Rob Kyrie Irving Of His Dignity
NBA Media

Shannon Sharpe Accuses The Brooklyn Nets Of Trying To Rob Kyrie Irving Of His Dignity

By Divij Kulkarni
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Claims Kyrie Irving Is Being Used: "Kyrie Has To Understand What's Happening..."
NBA Media

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Claims Kyrie Irving Is Being Used: "Kyrie Has To Understand What's Happening..."

By Divij Kulkarni
Lakers Fans Debate Which Duo Would Win: Kobe Bryant And Pau Gasol vs. LeBron James And Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Debate Which Duo Would Win: Kobe Bryant And Pau Gasol vs. LeBron James And Anthony Davis

By Divij Kulkarni
Ja Morant Tried To Get Jayson Tatum To Miss Free Throws, Tatum Had A Hilarious Response
NBA Media

Ja Morant Tried To Get Jayson Tatum To Miss Free Throws, Tatum Had A Hilarious Response

By Divij Kulkarni
Matt Barnes And Stephen Jackson Explained How NBA Players Deal With Family And Friends Who Constantly Ask For Money
NBA Media

Matt Barnes And Stephen Jackson Explained How NBA Players Deal With Family And Friends Who Constantly Ask For Money

By Divij Kulkarni
Jaylen Brown Defends Kyrie Irving: "I Don't Believe Kyrie Irving Is Antisemitic."
NBA Media

Jaylen Brown Defends Kyrie Irving: "I Don't Believe Kyrie Irving Is Antisemitic."

By Aikansh Chaudhary