Howard Stern Rips Kyrie Irving In Angry Rant: "You Know He’s A Flat Earther… He’s A Douchebag."

On the court, nobody can deny that Kyrie Irving is one of the best in the world. Even after all the turmoil he endured this past summer, Kyrie has been excellent when he has played, averaging 26.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game on 45.3% shooting.

Of course, we all know that keeping up on-court performances has never been an issue for the 1x champion. The real problem for Irving is all of his off-court theatrics, which has really brought him a lot of negative attention from multiple different angles.

Most recently, even the great Howard Stern (radio personality) took a turn ripping Irving to shreds.

“This Kyrie Irving is a complete douchebag,”said Stern. “I mean what a f——, you know he’s a flat Earther? Here’s Kyrie Irving. You know, he’s a f—— douchebag. He’s just a f—— moron,” Stern said before impersonating Irving’s point of view. “‘Just let me hate the Jews, for God’s sake. Don’t bust my balls. I just wanna go on Twitter and hate Jews. Can’t you just leave me alone? Everyone hates Jews. Why are you picking on me? I’m just an NBA player. I don’t understand anything. A lot of people hate the Jews. Why you picking on me? The Earth is flat. I think the Jews are lizards. Next question. Stop it, leave me be.'”

Longtime listeners of Stern will know that sort of crude language is nothing out of the ordinary for him. In fact, considering the magnitude of this situation, some would even say he took it easy on Uncle Drew.

Kyrie Irving Is Working His Way Back To Action After Suspension From Nets

Whatever your opinion is on the parties involved, it's clear that Kyrie has done a lot of damage to his reputation, not just as a basketball player, but also as a leader in today's society. If Stern's rant is anything to go by, people are less than pleased with the messages Kyrie has been spreading lately.

So where does he go from here? First, if he wants to play again this season, he will have to meet all the conditions of his return. After that, who knows? While some believe his time in the league is over, there are others who think his talent and resume will earn him another shot.

The hope is that, eventually, Irving can make amends for his mistakes and get back to doing what made him so successful. He'll just have to ignore all the noise in the meantime.

