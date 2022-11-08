Skip to main content

Julius Erving On Kyrie Irving: "The Owners Are Greedy, He's Going To End Up Playing For Somebody."

Julius Erving On Kyrie Irving: "The Owners Are Greedy, He's Going To End Up Playing For Somebody."

After all that Kyrie Irving has said and done over the past five years, his basketball future has never been more in jeopardy.

In light of his recent actions, Irving has landed in some pretty serious trouble, with his return to the court only possible once he fulfills a number of conditions for the Nets.

Even after his meeting with Adam Silver on Tuesday, there are a lot of doubts about Kyrie's future in the NBA, and what team would be willing to take him in after all the trouble he has caused.

NBA Legend Reveals Why Kyrie Irving May Still Have A Future In The NBA

But as ex-NBA superstar Julius Erving explained in a chat with TMZ, Kyrie is just too good for some teams not to take the risk.

Kyrie Irving will not lose his NBA career over his most recent controversy ... so says Julius Erving -- who tells TMZ Sports there's just no way teams won't give him another chance.

"The owners are greedy," Dr. J said out at LAX this weekend. "He's going to end up in the league playing for somebody, no matter how toxic he is. As long as he's young enough to score those buckets, and do what he does, be Kyrie, he's going have a job," he said.

Erving clearly believes if the Nets somehow cut ties with the point guard, his career would resume elsewhere -- and it would do so fairly quickly.

He also offered some free advice for Uncle Drew, who can clearly use some wisdom right now.

"I always thought it was a privilege, an honor, and a blessing to be able to be an NBA player," he said ... "So, if he could respect that a little bit more, I'd be happy with him sharing my name."

At this point, it's hard to predict what's next for Kyrie. If he continues to walk down the path of forgiveness and does everything the Nets have asked, it might just save his season, and his long-term future, with the organization/

But as a free agent next summer, any team in the league will be able to make a pitch for Irving -- provided they have the space. As much of a headache as the guy has been recently, there are probably at least a handful of organizations who would sign him in a heartbeat if given the chance.

Irving, 30, is averaging 26.9 points and 5.1 assists per game for the Nets so far this season.

YOU MAY LIKE

Julius Erving On Kyrie Irving: "The Owners Are Greedy, He's Going To End Up Playing For Somebody."
NBA Media

Julius Erving On Kyrie Irving: "The Owners Are Greedy, He's Going To End Up Playing For Somebody."

By Nico Martinez
NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving Met With Adam Silver In 'Productive' And 'Understanding' Visit
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving Met With Adam Silver In 'Productive' And 'Understanding' Visit

By Nico Martinez
Steve Nash On Kyrie Irving's Latest Controversy: "We’ve Kind Of Built An Immunity."
NBA Media

Jay Williams Says The Brooklyn Nets Are 'Done' With Kyrie Irving

By Nico Martinez
Isiah Thomas Sends A Message To Michael Jordan: "Until I Get A Public Apology, This Beef Is Gonna Go On..."
NBA Media

Isiah Thomas Sends A Message To Michael Jordan: "Until I Get A Public Apology, This Beef Is Gonna Go On..."

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James and Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Says the Championship Window Has Closed For LeBron James And The Lakers

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans Are Happy For Russell Westbrook's Insane Form After Coming Off The Bench
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Are Reportedly 'Exploring' Trades That Do Not Involve Russell Westbrook

By Nico Martinez
Shannon Sharpe Accuses The Brooklyn Nets Of Trying To Rob Kyrie Irving Of His Dignity
NBA Media

Shannon Sharpe Accuses The Brooklyn Nets Of Trying To Rob Kyrie Irving Of His Dignity

By Divij Kulkarni
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Claims Kyrie Irving Is Being Used: "Kyrie Has To Understand What's Happening..."
NBA Media

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Claims Kyrie Irving Is Being Used: "Kyrie Has To Understand What's Happening..."

By Divij Kulkarni
Lakers Fans Debate Which Duo Would Win: Kobe Bryant And Pau Gasol vs. LeBron James And Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Debate Which Duo Would Win: Kobe Bryant And Pau Gasol vs. LeBron James And Anthony Davis

By Divij Kulkarni
Ja Morant Tried To Get Jayson Tatum To Miss Free Throws, Tatum Had A Hilarious Response
NBA Media

Ja Morant Tried To Get Jayson Tatum To Miss Free Throws, Tatum Had A Hilarious Response

By Divij Kulkarni
Matt Barnes And Stephen Jackson Explained How NBA Players Deal With Family And Friends Who Constantly Ask For Money
NBA Media

Matt Barnes And Stephen Jackson Explained How NBA Players Deal With Family And Friends Who Constantly Ask For Money

By Divij Kulkarni
Jaylen Brown Defends Kyrie Irving: "I Don't Believe Kyrie Irving Is Antisemitic."
NBA Media

Jaylen Brown Defends Kyrie Irving: "I Don't Believe Kyrie Irving Is Antisemitic."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Free Agent Kemba Walker Will Make $36 Million This Season Even If He Is Not Playing In The NBA
NBA Media

Free Agent Kemba Walker Will Make $36 Million This Season Even If He Is Not Playing In The NBA

By Aikansh Chaudhary
2022-23 NBA MVP Race: Giannis Antetokounmpo Looks Unstoppable
NBA

2022-23 NBA MVP Race: Giannis Antetokounmpo Looks Unstoppable

By Nick Mac
20 Lowest Paid NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season
NBA

20 Lowest Paid NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season

By Kyle Daubs
2012 Oklahoma City Thunder: Where Are They Now?
NBA

2012 Oklahoma City Thunder: Where Are They Now?

By Nick Mac