Julius Erving On Kyrie Irving: "The Owners Are Greedy, He's Going To End Up Playing For Somebody."

Credit: Wendell Cruz/USA Today Sports

After all that Kyrie Irving has said and done over the past five years, his basketball future has never been more in jeopardy.

In light of his recent actions, Irving has landed in some pretty serious trouble, with his return to the court only possible once he fulfills a number of conditions for the Nets.

Even after his meeting with Adam Silver on Tuesday, there are a lot of doubts about Kyrie's future in the NBA, and what team would be willing to take him in after all the trouble he has caused.

NBA Legend Reveals Why Kyrie Irving May Still Have A Future In The NBA

But as ex-NBA superstar Julius Erving explained in a chat with TMZ, Kyrie is just too good for some teams not to take the risk.

Kyrie Irving will not lose his NBA career over his most recent controversy ... so says Julius Erving -- who tells TMZ Sports there's just no way teams won't give him another chance.



"The owners are greedy," Dr. J said out at LAX this weekend. "He's going to end up in the league playing for somebody, no matter how toxic he is. As long as he's young enough to score those buckets, and do what he does, be Kyrie, he's going have a job," he said.



Erving clearly believes if the Nets somehow cut ties with the point guard, his career would resume elsewhere -- and it would do so fairly quickly.



He also offered some free advice for Uncle Drew, who can clearly use some wisdom right now.

"I always thought it was a privilege, an honor, and a blessing to be able to be an NBA player," he said ... "So, if he could respect that a little bit more, I'd be happy with him sharing my name."

At this point, it's hard to predict what's next for Kyrie. If he continues to walk down the path of forgiveness and does everything the Nets have asked, it might just save his season, and his long-term future, with the organization/

But as a free agent next summer, any team in the league will be able to make a pitch for Irving -- provided they have the space. As much of a headache as the guy has been recently, there are probably at least a handful of organizations who would sign him in a heartbeat if given the chance.

Irving, 30, is averaging 26.9 points and 5.1 assists per game for the Nets so far this season.