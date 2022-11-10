Skip to main content

Bleacher Report Analyst Tries To Guess 'The Mystery Star' That The Lakers Are Trying To Trade For: It's Not Kawhi Leonard And Damian Lillard

Bleacher Report Analyst Tries To Guess 'The Mystery Star' That The Lakers Are Trying To Trade For: It's Not Kawhi Leonard And Damian Lillard

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently having a pathetic NBA season. The 17-time NBA champions are way below contention for the playoffs and the play-in tournament with a record of 2-9 through 11 games this season. Many want the franchise to make some major changes to the roster before it's too late.

The rumor mill suggests that even Anthony Davis could be involved in trade talks due to his underwhelming performance so far this season. Previously, Russell Westbrook was expected to be the first player to be traded from the team, but he has seemingly saved his spot on the team.

However, as per Howard Beck, an NBA executive, told him that the Lakers are waiting for a specific mystery player before involving Russ in any further trade talks. Beck revealed the Purple and Gold are saving Westbrook and those two future first-round picks for this player.

Who Is This Mysterious Player?

Beck didn't reveal the name of the player, but the fans are curious about it since it could help the Lakers turn things around this season. Keeping that in mind, Bleacher Report's Dan Favale recently wrote an article where he tried to guess this specific, mysterious player.

Prior to getting to the actual crux, Favale did mention that, according to him, fans can rule out the names of Draymond Green, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Via Bleacher Report:

Jimmy Butler - Miami has its own, superior megastar package ready to go. The Heat can theoretically dangle three first-round picks, three first-round swaps, Nikola Jovic and additional salary to, you know, chase the same players for whom the Lakers are pining.Still, perhaps Miami is beholden to a market that isn't boasting another superstar trade target. Jimmy Butler could thus decide to take matters into his own hands. Maybe he'll want to play for the Lakers. And maybe other teams won't be tripping over themselves to acquire a 33-year-old with three seasons and an estimated $146.4 million left on his deal (including a $52.4 million player option in 2025-26)

 Kevin Durant - Based on the Brooklyn Nets' reported asking price for Kevin Durant over the summer, targeting him would be a truly pie-in-the-sky move for the Lakers.Then again, maybe not.Durant already requested a trade once. He could feasibly do so again. That invariably torpedoes some of the Nets' leverage.Yes, Durant has three more guaranteed seasons left on his deal, but that's not as much of a selling point when we're talking about a 34-year-old. Make no mistake, other teams will come out of the woodwork even if he doesn't have them on his list. But the offers will likely be barren of the current or future stars Brooklyn would seek so long as everyone knows KD didn't want to play for the Nets.

Bradley Beal - Bradley Beal is The One—after Jan. 15, when his trade restriction lifts.Basketball reasons abound for him landing in L.A.. He is the type of primary scorer and secondary playmaker who will have no issue playing off LeBron James and ferrying the offense without him.And while Beal might be first-team All-Shoots-Worse-Than-You-Think-From-Deep, he has a better track record of nailing threes than most others on the Lakers roster. His 35 percent clip on catch-and-shoot triples would also rank third among all of L.A.'s rotation players.What's more, Beal is juuust old enough, at 29, for the four years and $207.7 million left on his contract (including a $57.1 million player option in 2026-27) to dissuade suitors flush with more goodies. Even if those asset-rich admirers come calling, it doesn't actually matter.

All three players named by Favale are talented superstars and the Lakers wouldn't be able to get them for cheap by any means. So if the team really wants to trade Russ and the future first-round picks, landing a superstar-caliber player is their best shot at winning another ring.

At the end of the day, this is just speculation by the Bleacher Report analyst, and there is no confirmation about whether the Lakers are in talks with either of these players.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

Bleacher Report Analyst Tries To Guess 'The Mystery Star' That The Lakers Are Trying To Trade For: It's Not Kawhi Leonard And Damian Lillard
NBA Media

Bleacher Report Analyst Tries To Guess 'The Mystery Star' That The Lakers Are Trying To Trade For: It's Not Kawhi Leonard And Damian Lillard

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Shaquille O'Neal Reveals His Mother Was Pissed After He Flexed His Rolls Royce On Instagram: "Baby, We Know You're Successful. You Don't Have To Throw It On People's Face."
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Reveals His Mother Was Pissed After He Flexed His Rolls Royce On Instagram: "Baby, We Know You're Successful. You Don't Have To Throw It On People's Face."

By Orlando Silva
Nets Coach Jacque Vaughn Compares His Head Coaching Job To His Marriage: "I Might Not Have Been Her First Choice And We've Been Together 20 Years."
NBA Media

Nets Coach Jacque Vaughn Compares His Head Coaching Job To His Marriage: "I Might Not Have Been Her First Choice And We've Been Together 20 Years."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Devin Booker Yelled At Wolves Bench With Clear Message: "We play Team Basketball.”
NBA Media

Devin Booker Yelled At Wolves Bench With Clear Message: "We play Team Basketball.”

By Aaron Abhishek
3 Mystery Players The Los Angeles Lakers Could Trade For Once They Become Available
NBA Trade Rumors

3 Mystery Players The Los Angeles Lakers Could Trade If They Become Available

By Lee Tran
Draymond Green Tackled A Player To The Ground While Trying To Win The Ball: "This Man Is So Shameless."
NBA Media

Draymond Green Slams Fans Who Think They Know Him From Watching Him Play Basketball: "Shame On You."

By Lee Tran
Paul George Roasts Patrick Beverley After Destroying Him On The Court: "He's Not Going To Grow And That's The Case"
NBA Media

Paul George Roasts Patrick Beverley After Destroying Him On The Court: "He's Not Going To Grow And That's The Case"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
The Truth About The Los Angeles Lakers That Everyone Should Know
NBA

The Truth About The Los Angeles Lakers That Everyone Should Know

By Eddie Bitar
NBA Fans React To Stephen A. Smith's Blockbuster Trade Idea: "Lakers And Warriors Would Never Do That!"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Stephen A. Smith's Blockbuster Trade Idea: "Lakers And Warriors Would Never Do That!"

By Aaron Abhishek
5 Best Trade Packages For Anthony Davis: Lakers Must Make A Smart Decision
NBA Trade Rumors

5 Best Trade Packages For Anthony Davis: Lakers Must Make A Smart Decision

By Eddie Bitar
10 Worst Seasons In Los Angeles Lakers History
NBA

10 Worst Seasons In Los Angeles Lakers History

By Kyle Daubs
Chris Broussard Says The Los Angeles Lakers Should Trade Anthony Davis For Damian Lillard
NBA Media

Chris Broussard Says The Los Angeles Lakers Should Trade Anthony Davis For Damian Lillard

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Lakers Fan Says Robert Pelinka Should Be Arrested Because Of His Trade Decision
NBA Media

Lakers Fan Says Robert Pelinka Should Be Arrested Because Of His Trade Decision

By Aaron Abhishek
Julius Erving On His Infamous Fight With Larry Bird In 1984: "I Just Extended My Arm To Hold Him Back And It Ended Up Sliding To His Neck."
NBA Media

Julius Erving On His Infamous Fight With Larry Bird In 1984: "I Just Extended My Arm To Hold Him Back And It Ended Up Sliding To His Neck."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Video: Russell Westbrook Walks In The Postgame Press Conference Humming "Break My Soul" Song From Beyonce
NBA Media

Video: Russell Westbrook Walks In The Postgame Press Conference Humming "Break My Soul" Song From Beyonce

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Kendrick Perkins On Luka Doncic: "He's A Younger LeBron James, Minus The Athleticism."
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins On Luka Doncic: "He's A Younger LeBron James, Minus The Athleticism."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya