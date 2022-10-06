NBA Insider Reveals James Harden Left The Brooklyn Nets Because Of Steve Nash, Not Kyrie Irving

Last season, the Brooklyn Nets had one of the best rosters in the NBA. They had a Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. Most expected this lineup to dominate opponents and ultimately win the NBA title.

However, fans could never see the team at its full strength. For starters, Kyrie was out for most of the season due to his stance on the coronavirus vaccine. On the other hand, the Beard didn't play like his usual self, and finally, KD was still struggling with injuries.

Harden didn't even play the entire season for the Nets as he demanded a trade mid-season. His request was intimately granted by the Nets as they traded him to the Philadelphia 76ers for a trade package majorly focused on Ben Simmons.

The Real Reason Why James Harden Left

When Harden requested a trade out of the Nets, most believed it was due to the former NBA MVP having enough of Irving's off-court shenanigans. Well, most of us have believed that to this date, but NBA insider Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson recently unveiled the truth behind the Beard's departure from the organization.

Scoop B revealed that Harden didn't have a good relationship with head coach Steve Nash, which played a crucial role in his demand to get traded.

"I can tell you that that's not the case. Steve Nash and James Harden weren't getting along. The two of them [Irving and Harden] are cool, I can tell you that on record. The issue was Steve Nash and James Harden. The fact that Kevin Durant basically was pushing the Nets management to make that trade for James Harden last season, that's why they were on the outs because it made him look bad at his job."

During Kevin Durant's trade saga, Steve Nash's name was thrown in the mud multiple times. It was reported a plethora of times that KD and Nash didn't get along. While Nash has claimed that he and KD have moved past that drama, there's still a lot of doubt about Nash coaching the Nets.

Nash had a great resume during his playing days in the league, but when it comes to handling superstars such as Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden, Nash is yet to prove that he can do that job well. Hopefully, there will be no trust issues between Nash and the rest of the team when the regular season starts; otherwise, it's hard to see them have a good playoff run.