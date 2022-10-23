NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Shows Off His Mind-Blowing Physique At The Gym, NBA Fans Erupt On Twitter

Shaquille O'Neal is truly one of the game's all-time greats. At his absolute peak, he was an unstoppable force on the court who led the Los Angeles Lakers to a historic three-peat from 2000 to 2002, but Shaq was so gifted, that you were still left wondering how much more he could have achieved on a basketball court.

The biggest reason why many felt that O'Neal underachieved is that he didn't take his conditioning too seriously. He was often out of shape and was accused of not taking the game too seriously, which led to clashes with Kobe Bryant, who was the polar opposite of Shaq.

NBA Fans React As Shaquille O'Neal Shows Off His Mind-Blowing Physique

O'Neal seems to be doing a much better job when it comes to his conditioning post-retirement as he looks in pretty good shape on Inside the NBA. He also recently put out a video on social media to show off his mind-blowing physique for a 50-year-old and NBA fans were very impressed but they also wondered what could have been if Shaq trained this way during his career.

"If he trained like this in his prime he would be even higher in the rankings"

"This what kobe wanted during shaq’s career"

"I thought @shaq looked lean and mean on the TNT set this week."

"all the hard work n sweat, determination seen in you Shaq"

"This is one of those moments that remind you how large of a human Shaq is"

"That’s a black king right there"

"Imagine if he worked this hard when he was playing."

"He sees Chuck everyday at work and said to himself “I’m not turning in to that” lol"

As some fans pointed out, if only he was taking his training this seriously during his playing days. He won 4 titles during his career but could have easily won a few more if he remained in great shape.

O'Neal doesn't seem to be all too bothered about it though and he has plenty to smile about right now. He along with the rest of the crew on Inside the NBA have all signed long-term contracts to stay together on TNT for the years to come and we too couldn't be happier about that.