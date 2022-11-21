NBA Players With The Most Consecutive Free Throws

Credit: Fadeaway World

The modern NBA is as obsessed with statistics and efficiency as the sport has ever been. In the words of Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic, there is a stat for everything these days. But there are some basic metrics to measure how well players are doing that have withstood the test of time. And one of the marks of a great shooter has often been how well they do from the free throw line.

In essence, free throws are the easiest points to score in a game of basketball. Getting two unimpeded shots straight in front of the basket should be easy to do for professionals. But very few players manage to be efficient at a rate higher than 90%. For the ones that do, their efficiency from the stripe is considered a big mark in their favor. Just ask Skip Bayless, who's been using this stat to attack LeBron James for years now.

Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter ever, and he had the opportunity to add another record to his name. Curry, who is nearly a 91% shooter for his NBA career, made 80 straight free throws before he missed one. In doing so, he passed Chris Mullin for the Warriors' franchise record but was only 5th on the NBA's all-time list.

What Is The List Of Players With The Most Consecutive Made Free Throws?

This begs the question that if Curry with 80 is just 5th, which 4 players are ahead of him on the list? Of the names in front of Curry, only Dirk Nowitzki's comes close in terms of stature and achievement, but the others are some interesting ones (via SB Nation).

97, Michael Williams, 1993

87, Jose Calderon, 2008-09

82, Dirk Nowitzki, 2011

81, Mahmoud Abdul Rauf, 1993

80, Steph Curry, 2019-21

No player in the history of the game has made 100 consecutive free throws at the NBA level, but if there is someone that can do it, it's Stephen Curry. By itself, this record isn't among the most important, but it goes to show just how great the Golden State Warriors superstar is as a shooter.

There will be bigger things on Steph's mind at the moment. Klay Thompson's recent explosion will give cause for optimism as the Warriors try to claw their way back toward the top of the Western Conference. Curry is not one to be driven by records, it's more championships for his team that he fights for. Having said that, it would be fun to see Michael Williams' record of 97 crossed and the 100-mark broken.

