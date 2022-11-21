Skip to main content

Klay Thompson's Humble Response After 41-Point 'Comeback' Performance Against The Rockets

Over the last few weeks, the Golden State Warriors weren't exactly having a good time. They lost multiple winnable games and kept dropping below the .500 record. The biggest concern for the Warriors over the last few weeks was the form of Klay Thompson.

While even Klay himself is aware that he has lost two years of his prime due to injuries, many expected him to still be a good enough player for the Dubs. But his shooting in the last few games was completely awful. So much so that people started to doubt whether keeping Klay on the floor was actually hurting the team.

Now, that was certainly an over-exaggeration of the situation, and it was proved during the Warriors' recent game against the Houston Rockets. The Warriors finally got their first road win of the season, and Klay certainly played a huge role in that.

Klay Thompson On Having A Brilliant Game Against The Houston Rockets

In a 127-120 win for the Warriors, Klay contributed 41 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists. While doing so, he shot 10-13 from deep and overall 14-23 from the field. Thompson also passed former NBA player JJ Redick on the all-time three-point made . So it was a great game for the 4x NBA champion.

During the postgame conference, Thompson was obviously asked about his thoughts on making a comeback after a rough start to the season. He gave a humble response and was just glad that he could finally help Stephen Curry.

"Steph has been going off all season long, so it felt good to help him a little bit. I mean it just felt good to have a big game. I am my harshest critic. The first 10 games of the season weren't easy for me. To come out and be myself again, it felt incredible. Like I said, it's just something for me to build on and keep going."

We're glad to see the brotherhood between the two players. This is what makes fans fall in love with the duo of Curry and Thompson. The only thing left for the Dubs is to string together a winning streak and get back on track to defending their NBA Championship.

