NBA Rumors: Kyle Kuzma Could Earn Up To $25M Per Year On New Deal Next Summer

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

After being traded from the Lakers in 2021, nobody has high expectations for young sharpshooter Kyle Kuzma. In fact, as he was headed to Washington, many believed he was bound to fade into obscurity away from the spotlight of Los Angeles.

Instead, Kuzma has thrived in D.C. This season, through 23 games, he's averaging 20.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game on 45% shooting.

It has been a breakout season for Kuz, and it's one that could reportedly net him nearly $30 million this summer.

“For his part, Kuzma is expected to approach in excess of $20 million to $25 million per year on a new deal next summer, rival executives believe,” Shams Charania of The Athletic reported. “Kuzma, who is averaging 7.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists to go along with 20.6 points, is in the second season of the three-year, $40 million contract he signed with the Lakers in 2020.”



“The sky’s the limit,” Kuzma said. “In my first deal, I definitely did the Lakers a little favor to have the hometown discount. I always appreciate (Lakers vice president of basketball operations) Rob Pelinka for the deal that he gave me, because it gave me security and it gave me a player option. I was one of the few players in NBA history without being a lottery pick to have a player option in an extension. Everything has worked out in my favor from signing that deal to my progression as a player to this summer too.”

Kuzma Expected To Be Major Trade Target Ahead Of Deadline

Kuzma, 27, is having the most efficient season of his career and his increased role on the Wizards has made him the center of trade talks all across the league.

"Several teams, such as the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns, have expressed trade interest in Kuzma, according to league sources. By the same token, the Wizards have shown interest in Hawks forward John Collins, and the sides seriously discussed a potential deal last offseason, league sources added. Overall, this surely creates a possible decision for the Wizards during the season of holding onto the potential free-agent-to-be or exploring what’s out there."

It remains to be seen if Kuzma can sustain this level of play for the entire season, but he's exactly the type of player the Lakers could use right now, and he's been huge for the Wizards since his arrival.

While $25 million might seem like overpay to some, he's a shooter in a shooter's league coming off the best season of his career.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.