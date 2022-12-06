NBA Rumors: Suns And Hawks Interested In Kyle Kuzma

Credit: Fadeaway World

Ever since he left the Los Angeles Lakers last season, Kyle Kuzma has tried to prove his value in the NBA again. The player was heavily criticized during his last days with the Purple and Gold, and many celebrated when he was traded to the Washington Wizards in the blockbuster deal that brought Russell Westbrook to Los Angeles.

Kuz has been trying to improve his game, and so far, he has succeeded, recording the best years of his career with 20.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. The forward is doing so well right now that his level has been turning heads in recent times.

Even LeBron James said he missed the young player, and now that he's balling in D.C., that feeling must be even bigger. Yes, the Lakers are doing great in the last couple of games, but having Kuzma on the roster would surely make them better.

Phoenix Suns And Atlanta Hawks Interested In Kyle Kuzma

Many people think the same, and some teams around the league are reportedly interested in the 2020 NBA champions, including two teams with a lot of talent to compete and win the NBA championship soon. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Kuzma is a player of interest for the Phoenix Suns and Atlanta Hawks, among others.

Several teams, such as the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns, have expressed trade interest in Kuzma, according to league sources. By the same token, the Wizards have shown interest in Hawks forward John Collins, and the sides seriously discussed a potential deal last offseason, league sources added. Overall, this surely creates a possible decision for the Wizards during the season of holding onto the potential free-agent-to-be or exploring what’s out there.

Moreover, Shams clarify that the Wizards see Kuzma as a big part of their future, and trading him away is a very unlikely possibility as things stand right now.

However, the Wizards’ front office, led by general manager Tommy Sheppard, has made clear that it views Kuzma as a cornerstone moving forward as the franchise has seen him thrive since the mega-trade in the 2021 offseason. The Westbrook trade provided future flexibility and assets for the Wizards, who have been known to be aggressive and active in research across the league.

Kuzma is a big asset for whichever team tries to make a run for him. However, it seems like the Wizards won't let us see how he would fare on another contender team. They are really sold on Kyle, and if his level keeps improving, he'll become more attractive to teams around the league.

