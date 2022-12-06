Skip to main content

NBA Rumors: Suns And Hawks Interested In Kyle Kuzma

NBA Rumors: Suns And Hawks Interested In Kyle Kuzma

Ever since he left the Los Angeles Lakers last season, Kyle Kuzma has tried to prove his value in the NBA again. The player was heavily criticized during his last days with the Purple and Gold, and many celebrated when he was traded to the Washington Wizards in the blockbuster deal that brought Russell Westbrook to Los Angeles.

Kuz has been trying to improve his game, and so far, he has succeeded, recording the best years of his career with 20.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. The forward is doing so well right now that his level has been turning heads in recent times. 

Even LeBron James said he missed the young player, and now that he's balling in D.C., that feeling must be even bigger. Yes, the Lakers are doing great in the last couple of games, but having Kuzma on the roster would surely make them better

Phoenix Suns And Atlanta Hawks Interested In Kyle Kuzma 

Many people think the same, and some teams around the league are reportedly interested in the 2020 NBA champions, including two teams with a lot of talent to compete and win the NBA championship soon. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Kuzma is a player of interest for the Phoenix Suns and Atlanta Hawks, among others. 

Several teams, such as the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns, have expressed trade interest in Kuzma, according to league sources. By the same token, the Wizards have shown interest in Hawks forward John Collins, and the sides seriously discussed a potential deal last offseason, league sources added. Overall, this surely creates a possible decision for the Wizards during the season of holding onto the potential free-agent-to-be or exploring what’s out there.

Moreover, Shams clarify that the Wizards see Kuzma as a big part of their future, and trading him away is a very unlikely possibility as things stand right now. 

However, the Wizards’ front office, led by general manager Tommy Sheppard, has made clear that it views Kuzma as a cornerstone moving forward as the franchise has seen him thrive since the mega-trade in the 2021 offseason. The Westbrook trade provided future flexibility and assets for the Wizards, who have been known to be aggressive and active in research across the league.

Kuzma is a big asset for whichever team tries to make a run for him. However, it seems like the Wizards won't let us see how he would fare on another contender team. They are really sold on Kyle, and if his level keeps improving, he'll become more attractive to teams around the league. 

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Rumors: Suns And Hawks Interested In Kyle Kuzma
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Suns And Hawks Interested In Kyle Kuzma

By Orlando Silva
Suns Coach Says Luka Doncic Is The Best Player In The Paint In The NBA
NBA Media

Suns Coach Says Luka Doncic Is The Best Player In The Paint In The NBA

By Gautam Varier
50 Greatest Point Guards In NBA History
NBA

50 Greatest Point Guards In NBA History

By Eddie Bitar
The Best NBA Player Per Position This Season
NBA

The Best NBA Player Per Position This Season

By Nick Mac
Michael Jordan Confidently Said He Would Beat LeBron James James 1-On-1 In His Prime
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Confidently Said He Would Beat LeBron James James 1-On-1 In His Prime

By Orlando Silva
Kristaps Porzingis Gets Brutally Honest On His Failed Partnership With Luka Doncic
NBA Media

Kristaps Porzingis Gets Brutally Honest On His Failed Partnership With Luka Doncic

By Orlando Silva
10 NBA Players That Could Be Traded In December
NBA Trade Rumors

10 NBA Players That Could Be Traded In December

By Kyle Daubs
Fans Debate About The Athlete Of The Century: LeBron James Is The Only NBA Player On The List
NBA Media

Fans Debate About The Athlete Of The Century: LeBron James Is The Only NBA Player On The List

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Atlanta Hawks Announcer Dramatically Lost Consciousness During Live Show With Dominique Wilkins
NBA Media

Atlanta Hawks Announcer Dramatically Lost Consciousness During Live Show With Dominique Wilkins

By Orlando Silva
The NBA Will Award The Team With The Best Regular Season Record A Brand New Trophy
NBA Media

The NBA Will Award The Team With The Best Regular Season Record A Brand New Trophy

By Orlando Silva
Stephen Curry's Reaction To Andrew Nembhard Drilling A Three-Pointer Over Him Goes Viral
NBA Media

Stephen Curry's Reaction To Andrew Nembhard Drilling A Three-Pointer Over Him Goes Viral

By Gautam Varier
Shaquille O’Neal Shares The Lakers' All-Time GOAT Pyramid On His Instagram
NBA Media

Shaquille O’Neal Shares The Lakers' All-Time GOAT Pyramid On His Instagram

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Los Angeles Lakers Almost Landed Terry Rozier In A 3-Team Trade Around Donovan Mitchell
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Almost Landed Terry Rozier In A 3-Team Trade Around Donovan Mitchell

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fans React To Pacers Rookie Andrew Nembhard 'Cooking' LeBron James And Stephen Curry
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Pacers Rookie Andrew Nembhard 'Cooking' LeBron James And Stephen Curry

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans Suddenly Love Kawhi Leonard Again After His Game-Winning Shot Against The Hornets
NBA Media

NBA Fans Suddenly Love Kawhi Leonard Again After His Game-Winning Shot Against The Hornets

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Michael Jordan Once Admitted Being 'Scared And Intimidated' By Coach Dean Smith
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Once Admitted Being 'Scared And Intimidated' By Coach Dean Smith

By Aikansh Chaudhary