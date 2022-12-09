NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving Could Sign With New Balance After Nike Exit

Credit: Fadeaway World

When Kyrie Irving was at the height of his anti-semitic scandal this season, there were legitimate questions about if he'd ever play for the Nets.

After serving a suspension, and issuing several apologies, Irving was allowed to return to the team and both sides are moving past it now.

Unfortunately, the same could not be said of Kyrie's arraignment with Nike. After years with the legendary sports brand, the company decided to cut all ties with Irving in an attempt to distance itself from the controversial superstar.

As an official sneaker-free agent, Irving is no doubt already in pursuit of his next deal... and New Balance could be in the running.

NBA basketball insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson dropped the latest update Thursday evening.

“Kyrie Irving, as reported, is no longer a Nike athlete,” Robinson said. “I’m told that a sneaker company that many should be paying attention to is New Balance. Stay tuned for that.”

Kyrie Irving's Sneaker Free Agency Already Has Multiple Suitors

Surprisingly, New Balance isn't the only brand considering a deal with Irving. In an earlier report by Scoop, he also mentioned Puma as a potential candidate to offer his next shoe deal.

According to Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson, Puma would be a good option for Irving, and they could be studying the possibility of offering a deal to the 2016 NBA champion.



Puma fixture on shoe company’s interest in sneaker free agent Kyrie Irving: “I’d be interested in what he would be looking for or likes the freedom to do his own thing.”



Right now, Puma's lineup includes NBA stars like LaMelo Ball, Deandre Ayton, Kyle Kuzma, and Michael Porter Jr., all young players with bright futures and considered solid options on their respective teams.

When it comes to basketball, New Balance isn't as popular as Nike or even Under Armour. Still, they do have an interesting lineup of NBA stars that includes Kawhi Leonard, Zach LaVine, Dejounte Murray, Jamal Murray, Darius Bazley, and Aaron Nesmith.

Kyrie may be able to join that exclusive club soon enough, but it seems he'll have a number of options in front of him as he waits for the dust to settle from his most recent scandal.

