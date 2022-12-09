Skip to main content

NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving Could Sign With New Balance After Nike Exit

NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving Could Sign With New Balance After Nike Exit

When Kyrie Irving was at the height of his anti-semitic scandal this season, there were legitimate questions about if he'd ever play for the Nets. 

After serving a suspension, and issuing several apologies, Irving was allowed to return to the team and both sides are moving past it now. 

Unfortunately, the same could not be said of Kyrie's arraignment with Nike. After years with the legendary sports brand, the company decided to cut all ties with Irving in an attempt to distance itself from the controversial superstar.

As an official sneaker-free agent, Irving is no doubt already in pursuit of his next deal... and New Balance could be in the running.

NBA basketball insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson dropped the latest update Thursday evening.

“Kyrie Irving, as reported, is no longer a Nike athlete,” Robinson said. “I’m told that a sneaker company that many should be paying attention to is New Balance. Stay tuned for that.” 

Kyrie Irving's Sneaker Free Agency Already Has Multiple Suitors

Surprisingly, New Balance isn't the only brand considering a deal with Irving. In an earlier report by Scoop, he also mentioned Puma as a potential candidate to offer his next shoe deal.

According to Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson, Puma would be a good option for Irving, and they could be studying the possibility of offering a deal to the 2016 NBA champion.

Puma fixture on shoe company’s interest in sneaker free agent Kyrie Irving: “I’d be interested in what he would be looking for or likes the freedom to do his own thing.”

Right now, Puma's lineup includes NBA stars like LaMelo Ball, Deandre Ayton, Kyle Kuzma, and Michael Porter Jr., all young players with bright futures and considered solid options on their respective teams. 

When it comes to basketball, New Balance isn't as popular as Nike or even Under Armour. Still, they do have an interesting lineup of NBA stars that includes Kawhi Leonard, Zach LaVine, Dejounte Murray, Jamal Murray, Darius Bazley, and Aaron Nesmith.

Kyrie may be able to join that exclusive club soon enough, but it seems he'll have a number of options in front of him as he waits for the dust to settle from his most recent scandal.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving Could Sign With New Balance After Nike Exit
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving Could Sign With New Balance After Nike Exit

By Nico Martinez
Spurs Fans Spotted Wearing 'Tank 4 Wembanyama' Jerseys Amid Massive 11-Game Losing Streak
NBA Media

Spurs Fans Spotted Wearing 'Tank 4 Wembanyama' Jerseys Amid Massive 11-Game Losing Streak

By Nico Martinez
First Photos From Brittney Griner's Release Go Viral After WNBA Star Finally Returns Home
NBA Media

First Photos From Brittney Griner's Release Go Viral After WNBA Star Finally Returns Home

By Nico Martinez
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown
NBA Media

Jaylen Brown Gets Brutally Honest On 2021 Finals Loss Amid 21-5 Start

By Nico Martinez
Jayson Tatum
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Says Boston Celtics Could Win It All: "Jayson Tatum Is Clearly My MVP"

By Nico Martinez
Stephen Curry Reveals His NBA All-Time Starting 5
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Reveals His NBA All-Time Starting 5

By Nico Martinez
Rudy Gobert
NBA Media

Timberwolves Star Rudy Gobert Gets Brutally Honest On Return To Utah

By Nico Martinez
John Salley Explains Why Michael Jordan Is Not A Major Nike Owner: "You Don't Want Any Of The Captive Coming From The Cages To Be Up With The Emperor."
NBA Media

John Salley Explains Why Michael Jordan Is Not A Major Nike Owner: "You Don't Want Any Of The Captive Coming From The Cages To Be Up With The Emperor."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Gilbert Arenas Reveals How Smart Kobe Bryant Was With Trash-Talking: "So You Just Gonna Be A One-Sided Player?"
NBA Media

Gilbert Arenas Reveals How Smart Kobe Bryant Was With Trash-Talking: "So You Just Gonna Be A One-Sided Player?"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Puma Could Be A Serious Candidate To Land Kyrie Irving After Nike Split
NBA Media

Puma Could Be A Serious Candidate To Land Kyrie Irving After Nike Split

By Orlando Silva
Kevin Durant Revealed The Greatest Lesson He Learned From Kobe Bryant
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Revealed The Greatest Lesson He Learned From Kobe Bryant

By Nico Martinez
Shaquille O'Neal Says He And Wilt Chamberlain Are The Only Ones To Truly Dominate The NBA
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Says Wilt Chamberlain And HImself Are The Only Ones To Truly Dominate The NBA

By Nico Martinez
Shaquille O'Neal Revealed How His Worst Investment Ever Helped Him Build A $400 Million Fortune
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Admits He Took Painkillers Before Los Angeles Lakers Games

By Orlando Silva
Shaquille O'Neal Responds To Penny Hardaway Saying They Would've Won Titles Like Shaq And Kobe If They Stayed Together
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Responds To Penny Hardaway Saying They Would've Won Titles Like Shaq And Kobe If They Stayed Together

By Orlando Silva
Charles Barkley Urges Miami Heat To Blow Up The Roster And 'Start Over'
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Urges Miami Heat To Blow Up The Roster And 'Start Over'

By Orlando Silva
The NBA Players Who Scored The Most Points Before Turning 20 Years Old
NBA

The NBA Players Who Scored The Most Points Before Turning 20 Years Old

By Nick Mac