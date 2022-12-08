Puma Could Be A Serious Candidate To Land Kyrie Irving After Nike Split 

Credit: Fadeaway World

Kyrie Irving is a sought-after free agent right now, but not for NBA teams. After his latest controversy, where he shared an anti-semite movie on Twitter and refused to apologize until after the Brooklyn Nets suspended him, Nike decided to end its partnership with the talented, yet controversial point guard.

Irving has been as unbothered as they come by this, and recently even take a jab at Nike, writing 'I'm free' on his shoes. Fans have trolled him by saying he'll wear the predetermined 2K shoes to games, but again, he's not worried about it.

He was one of the best sellers of Nike, and his signature shoes will be a huge deal when he signs a new contract somewhere else. It's unclear when that will happen, but as the days go by, Kyrie keeps drawing attention from brands.

One of those who try to compete with Nike in the NBA is now trying to get close to the player and see if they can make a deal. According to Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson, Puma would be a good option for Irving, and they could be studying the possibility of offering a deal to the 2016 NBA champion.

Puma fixture on shoe company’s interest in sneaker free agent Kyrie Irving: “I’d be interested in what he would be looking for or likes the freedom to do his own thing.”

Right now, Puma's lineup includes NBA stars like LaMelo Ball, Deandre Ayton, Kyle Kuzma, and Michael Porter Jr., all young players with bright futures and considered solid options on their respective teams.

Bringing in a player like Kyrie Irving would take Puma basketball to the next level, but we're yet to know what will happen with Irving and his new deal. Puma won't be the only one trying to land Kyrie, but they could make a surprising move and secure one player that sells a lot of shoes.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.