Kyrie Irving Wears Shoes That Say 'I'm Free' After Nike Ended Relationship With Him

Kyrie Irving is arguably one of the most polarizing players in the NBA. Not in the sense that people either think he's an amazing player or a bad player because everyone agrees that Irving is one of the best guards of his generation. The issue comes with Irving off the court, with people not being able to decide if the talent justifies his actions outside the court.

Irvin sat out most of the previous season due to a refusal to play because of the COVID vaccine mandate and returned after the same was lifted. This season, Irving shared an anti-Semitic movie that led to the Nets suspending him and Adam Silver to speak to him personally.

That move also led to Nike revoking their signature shoe deal with Irving, one of the most popular shoes from its association with NBA athletes. In response, Kyrie wore his old Nike shoes in the Nets game against the Charlotte Hornets but covered up the logo and wrote 'I am free' over it.

If any company is willing to take the risk, Irving will easily find a new shoe contract because of the popularity of his shoes. He is a hands-on designer and has made innovative designs that other companies might want to use.

Is Kyrie Irving Going To Get Another Sneaker Contract?

Irving might be on the cancel cloud right now, with major companies wanting to disassociate with him since he shared that anti-Semitic movie. However, Irving is also generating support from people thinking he's been treated harshly, which might give one of these companies a new market to tap into.

Nothing will happen this season, but if Kyrie continues balling on-court, some people might come calling. The internet usually has a short memory and will end up moving on from this when the next big NBA controversy hits. 

