Kyrie Irving Trolled With NBA 2K Shoes After Nike Cuts Ties With Brooklyn Nets Star

Kyrie Irving's shoes have been the topic of discussion ever since Nike cut ties with the Brooklyn Nets star.

Recently, the guard was trolled on social media with a picture of NBA 2K shoes that he would be sporting henceforth, even as the sports giant has reportedly slashed prices of the shoes after ending their partnership with him.

Nike terminating their contract with Irving was one of the ramifications after he promoted an antisemitic movie on Twitter that also saw the Nets franchise suspend him. He returned eight games later, but the damage had been done.

Now, a picture of a pair of white NBA 2K sneakers with white socks with two black bands have been doing the rounds on social media and has fans in splits.

Kyrie Irving in his next game

This was what Irving sported against the Charlotte Hornets earlier.

Needless to say, it appears that Irving has removed the Nike logo or painted over it, although the swoosh is still visible.

Kyrie Irving's Reaction To Nike Ending Their Contract With Him

Kyrie Irving has been associated with the brand since 2014 and the guard had shared a good eight-year relationship before the latter pulled the plug.

Taking to Twitter, the 30-year-old shared his initial thoughts and hoped to connect with those who had picked up his collection over the years.

"Anyone who has even spent their hard earned money on anything I have ever released, I consider you FAMILY and we are forever connected. it’s time to show how powerful we are as a community."

On the game front, it hasn't been the greatest return for Irving. At the time of writing, he averages 24.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists. He attributed the slump to the break he received after he was suspended, but did sound supremely confident about getting his form back.

Safe to say, it appears that he's back after he propped up 33 points against the Hornets including 5 rebounds and 9 assists. The Nets play the Atlanta Hawks next followed by a skirmish against the Indiana Pacers.

