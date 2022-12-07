Skip to main content

Nike Have Slashed Prices Significantly For Kyrie Irving's Shoes After Ending Their Partnership With Him

Nike Have Slashed Prices Significantly For Kyrie Irving's Shoes After Ending Their Partnership With Him

Kyrie Irving was always going to be on a slippery slope thanks to all that he has said and done in the last couple of years. He had managed to avoid any serious loss in terms of sponsorships and contracts despite all that had happened, but that changed once he posted a link on Twitter to a movie that had been described as antisemitic.

The backlash was enormous as he was suspended by the Brooklyn Nets and Nike also decided back then to suspend ties with the star guard. A breakup was inevitable after that and on the 5th of December, it was announced by Shams Charania that Kyrie is no longer a Nike athlete.

Prices For Kyrie's Shoes Have Been Slashed 

Charania had stated that Kyrie Irving had one of the more popular signature shoes in the market and it will be interesting to see if any of the other major brands take a chance on him. Nike, for their part, seems to be having a clearance sale, with some of Kyrie's shoes seeing prices slashed by over 50%.

We're pretty sure there are a lot of people who would jump at the chance of getting their hands on one of these, as Kyrie has a lot of supporters. Kyrie also reacted to the news of Nike parting ways with him with a unique message as he stated that "It is time to show how powerful we are as a community."

As for his play on the court, Kyrie hasn't quite been the same since he returned from his suspension. His 8 games before the suspension had seen Irving average 26.9 PPG, 5.1 RPG, and 5.1 APG while in the 9 games he has played after it, he is putting up 22.2 PPG, 3.7 RPG, and 3.7 APG. That is a big drop and Kyrie admitted that his rhythm had been thrown off due to the suspension, which is quite possible. Kevin Durant has carried much of the load for the Nets this season and he needs Kyrie to start giving him some more help if they are to achieve anything of note going forward.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Nike Have Slashed Prices Significantly For Kyrie Irving's Shoes After Ending Their Partnership With Him
NBA Media

Nike Have Slashed Prices Significantly For Kyrie Irving's Shoes After Ending Their Partnership With Him

By Gautam Varier
LeBron James Reveals What Aspect Of Anthony Davis' Game They Miss The Most When He's Out
NBA Media

LeBron James Reveals What Aspect Of Anthony Davis' Game They Miss The Most When He's Out

By Gautam Varier
LeBron James and Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Doesn't Believe In The Lakers: "If The Playoffs Started Today, They Wouldn’t Even Be In The Play-In Game...”

By Nico Martinez
Charles Barkley
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Goes Viral After Hilariously Mispronouncing Name Of Leading MVP Candidate

By Nico Martinez
Donovan Mitchell Tells LeBron James And The Lakers To 'Go The F**k Home' After Nailing Dagger Three
NBA Media

Donovan Mitchell Tells LeBron James And The Lakers To 'Go The F**k Home' After Nailing Dagger Three

By Gautam Varier
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Left Lakers Game After Trying To Play Through Illness That Caused 101-Degree Fever

By Nico Martinez
Lakers Fans React After They Lost To Cavaliers Without Anthony Davis: "Without AD, We Are Doomed"
NBA Media

Lakers Fans React After They Lost To Cavaliers Without Anthony Davis: "Without AD, We Are Doomed"

By Gautam Varier
Video: Kenny Smith Savagely Throws Shaquille O'Neal Into Huge Christmas Tree
NBA Media

Video: Kenny Smith Savagely Throws Shaquille O'Neal Into Huge Christmas Tree

By Nico Martinez
Kyle Kuzma Says He Was A Shell Of Himself When He Played For The Lakers
NBA Media

Kyle Kuzma Says He Was A Shell Of Himself When He Played For The Lakers

By Gautam Varier
James Harden
NBA Media

James Harden Frustrated By Minutes Restriction In Return To 76ers Lineup

By Nico Martinez
Darvin Ham Hilariously Explains Why LeBron James Has Dominated The Cavaliers
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Hilariously Explains Why LeBron James Has Dominated The Cavaliers

By Gautam Varier
50 Greatest Point Guards In NBA History
NBA

50 Greatest Point Guards In NBA History

By Eddie Bitar
Kevin Durant
NBA Media

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Says Kevin Durant Is The Most Talented Player In The NBA

By Nico Martinez
Isiah Thomas Revealed That Karl Malone Surprisingly Called Him And Almost Cried When Apologizing To Him After The Last Dance
NBA Media

Isiah Thomas Revealed That Karl Malone Surprisingly Called Him And Almost Cried When Apologizing To Him After The Last Dance

By Orlando Silva
Kevin Durant
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Finally Reveals Why He Calls Himself 'The Slim Reaper'

By Nico Martinez
Adam Silver
NBA Media

NBA Radio Host Says The League Should Hand Out An Award For The Best Regular Season Record

By Nico Martinez