Nike Have Slashed Prices Significantly For Kyrie Irving's Shoes After Ending Their Partnership With Him

Kyrie Irving was always going to be on a slippery slope thanks to all that he has said and done in the last couple of years. He had managed to avoid any serious loss in terms of sponsorships and contracts despite all that had happened, but that changed once he posted a link on Twitter to a movie that had been described as antisemitic.

The backlash was enormous as he was suspended by the Brooklyn Nets and Nike also decided back then to suspend ties with the star guard. A breakup was inevitable after that and on the 5th of December, it was announced by Shams Charania that Kyrie is no longer a Nike athlete.

Prices For Kyrie's Shoes Have Been Slashed

Charania had stated that Kyrie Irving had one of the more popular signature shoes in the market and it will be interesting to see if any of the other major brands take a chance on him. Nike, for their part, seems to be having a clearance sale, with some of Kyrie's shoes seeing prices slashed by over 50%.

We're pretty sure there are a lot of people who would jump at the chance of getting their hands on one of these, as Kyrie has a lot of supporters. Kyrie also reacted to the news of Nike parting ways with him with a unique message as he stated that "It is time to show how powerful we are as a community."

As for his play on the court, Kyrie hasn't quite been the same since he returned from his suspension. His 8 games before the suspension had seen Irving average 26.9 PPG, 5.1 RPG, and 5.1 APG while in the 9 games he has played after it, he is putting up 22.2 PPG, 3.7 RPG, and 3.7 APG. That is a big drop and Kyrie admitted that his rhythm had been thrown off due to the suspension, which is quite possible. Kevin Durant has carried much of the load for the Nets this season and he needs Kyrie to start giving him some more help if they are to achieve anything of note going forward.

