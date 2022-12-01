Skip to main content

Kyrie Irving Explains How Hard It Was To Recover His Rhythm Following His Suspension

Kyrie Irving shed light on the impact his suspension had on his game as he struggled to hit his straps upon return.

The Brooklyn Nets suspended the guard following his retweet, promoting an antisemitic movie. He was slated to miss five games, but ended up being sidelined for eight.

Speaking to the press after their 113-107 win against the Washington Wizards, the 30-year-old shed light on how his rhythm saw a disruption.

"I came into the season with so many hours put into my craft and being very sharp. For me to be removed like that, my rhythm of course was thrown off" Kyrie Irving talks about getting back into game shape and aiming to shoot efficiently after coming back from his suspension:

Here's what the guard had to say:

I mean, I didn’t play for 14 days or something like that. I had to work myself back into rhythm. It's part of life, but now just dealing with it, and just being with my teammates, and doing whatever it takes to win. It's the same mentality, it's just that the ball is not going into the rim as often as I would like."

Irving had a decent outing against Washington notching up 27 points, 1 rebound, and 5 assists.

How Has Kyrie Irving Fared For Brooklyn This Season?

His controversy aside, Kyrie Irving's overall numbers have been fairly decent. At the time of writing, he's averaging 24.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. In the last five games, he's suited up, he averages 23.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists.

Irving has been shooting 47.6% from the field, and 32.5% from three-point land. The numbers might suggest that he's still in good touch, but there was some rust that was observed since his return.

It's been a bit of a season for the polarizing guard. Following his suspension, he was asked to complete six tasks by the Nets before taking the hardwood. And as he looks to find his groove and work on his image makeover, the Nets will just be happy that they have their superstar back in the fold.

