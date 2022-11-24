Kyrie Irving Says He Doesn't Celebrate Thanksgiving But Wishes Everyone A Happy And Blessed Holiday

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving's pubic image definitely scored brownie points after he wished his fans thanksgiving following their win against the Toronto Raptors.

The 30-year-old returned to action against the Memphis Grizzlies and has played three games since his return following the murky controversy he was embroiled in.

Speaking postgame, Irving wished that his fans would have a great evening with some good food and company, although he wouldn't celebrate thanksgiving.

"I don't particularly celebrate Thanksgiving, but anybody that's getting together with their family... blessings to all of you guys, enjoy the holidays. It's not a holiday for me, but please enjoy the food for me.

In a clip that did the rounds, the guard was all smiles when he spoke, and while that garnered mixed responses from fans, Irving seemed to be genuine.

Kyrie Irving's 2022-23 Season Has Been Marred With Controversy

He may have the numbers to show, but Kyrie Irving's off-court drama further compounded the Brooklyn Nets' woes. They had a disastrous start to the season and had enough fire to put out after firing coach Steve Nash.

Irving stirred up more trouble when he promoted an antisemitic movie on Twitter that sparked outrage — from the Nets owner Joe Tsai expressing his disappointment to being subsequently suspended from the squad, the point guard was the cynosure of all eyes.

Earlier, he was the subject of discussion on social media for reportedly wearing Hanes socks, and Skechers kicks against the Philadelphia 76ers. Speculations were rife that he had found a new sponsor after Nike had terminated their contract following his fiasco.

After fulfilling all the conditions that the franchise asked of him, apart from his apology, Irving returned to take the hardwood to play his part in Brooklyn's two wins in their last three games.

At the time of writing, he averages 25.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists. The Nets, placed 10th in the East, are on a 9-10 run, and Irving's return will surely help them attempt to notch up some wins against stiffer opponents in the Indiana Pacers and the Portland Trail Blazers.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.