Skip to main content

NBA Rumors: There Is 'Palpable Fear' Within Lakers Organization Over Pick Swap With Pelicans In Victor Wembanyama Draft

NBA Rumors: There Is 'Palpable Fear' Within Lakers Organization Over Pick Swap With Pelicans In Victor Wembanyama Draft

Even with Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook playing some of their best basketball in over a year, the Los Angeles Lakers aren't a good basketball team. Outside of their core three, the supporting cast just doesn't have enough scoring potential to keep up with the competition.

So far this season, the purple and Gold are headed straight toward the lottery with one of the worst records in basketball. To make matters worse, they don't own their own pick this summer. That belongs to the Pelicans, who could land the no. 1 pick if the Lakers keep losing at this pace.

Lakers Reportedly Fear Giving Pelicans Top Lottery Pick

Apparently, handing their enemy Victory Wemmbanyama on a silver platter is a fear that has already developed within the franchise amid their 3-10 start. Given how good the Pelicans would be with a big three of Victor, Zion, and  Brandon Ingram, it's not hard to imagine why the Lakers would want to avoid giving them a top spot in the draft.

On top of everything, because head coaches function as team spokesmen in the modern game more than they ever have before, Ham is the one who is asked to explain, over and over and over, why the Lakers and their various future Hall of Famers avoided slinking into Week 5 of the 2022-23 campaign with a share of league's worst record only by beating Brooklyn on Sunday night to halt a five-game skid.

There is already a palpable fear inside (what I still like to call) Staples Center that the Purple & Gold are careening toward a draft in June in which the New Orleans Pelicans are gleefully positioned to swap picks with L.A. as a condition of the Anthony Davis blockbuster deal in July 2019.

Even if the Lakers do finish as one of the worst teams in the league this season, they won't even have their own pick to give them an opportunity to get better.

Still, even amid trying times, head coach Darvin Ham is trying his best to stay positive,

"I’m thrilled," Ham said. "I’m blessed, man. I wake up every morning, I see the sun in L.A. and I get to go to work with a bunch of beautiful people, man. I get disappointed, but I never get down. I never get that frustrated where I’m like, 'Woe is me.' Nah. We got some things we need to fix and we’ll fix them. And that’s the challenge of sitting in this seat. I’m thrilled to be here in front of all you beautiful people and I have a beautiful job. I get to work with beautiful human beings and coach beautiful human beings. I’m good, man. I’m good."

It remains to be seen how this Lakers team will respond to this early adversity. With LeBron James showing his age, Anthony Davis struggling to carry a huge scoring load, and the supporting cast failing to hit open shots, the signs are not good for the Purple and Gold.

Still, there is some faith in what they can be in a few months, with everyone healthy and some more time to master the game plan. We will see soon enough if they have what it takes to turn it around.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

Klay Thompson
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Reveals Why He's Taking Klay Thompson Over Stephen Curry In A Shot For His Life

By Nico Martinez
NBA Rumors: There Is 'Palpable Fear' Within Lakers Organization Over Pick Swap With Pelicans In Victor Wembanyama Draft
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: There Is 'Palpable Fear' Within Lakers Organization Over Pick Swap With Pelicans In Victor Wembanyama Draft

By Nico Martinez
Former NBA Champion Says Donovan Mitchell And Darius Garland Are The Best Backcourt In The NBA: "No Offense To Ja And Bane Or Trae And Dejounte"
NBA Media

Former NBA Champion Says Donovan Mitchell And Darius Garland Are The Best Backcourt In The NBA: "No Offense To Ja And Bane Or Trae And Dejounte"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Tim Hardaway Sr. Apologizes For Inappropriate Language While Commentating Warriors vs. Spurs
NBA Media

Tim Hardaway Sr. Apologizes For Inappropriate Language While Commentating Warriors vs. Spurs

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans Debate If The Warriors Should Bench Klay Thompson After Jordan Poole’s Huge Night
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate If The Warriors Should Bench Klay Thompson After Jordan Poole’s Huge Night

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Analyst Calls Joel Embiid Unstoppable: "There's Nothing He Can't Do"
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Calls Joel Embiid Unstoppable: "There's Nothing He Can't Do"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Devin Booker Goes Off On Refs After Insane Free Throw Disparity In Loss To Heat
NBA Media

Devin Booker Goes Off On Refs After Insane Free Throw Disparity In Loss To Heat

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Joel Embiid
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Says Joel Embiid Is The Best Big Man In The NBA: "In Terms Of His Talent, I'd Even Put Him Over Jokic..."

By Nico Martinez
Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals He Will Never Go To The Toronto Raptors
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokounmpo Says He Will Never Go To The Toronto Raptors

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Giannis Antetokounmpo Admits LeBron James Is Still The Face of The NBA
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokounmpo Admits LeBron James Is Still The Face Of The NBA

By Nico Martinez
How Ben Simmons May Be Hurting The 76ers' Chances Of Trading For Kevin Durant
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: Nets Don't Trust 76ers After Ben Simmons Trade

By Nico Martinez
Kevin Durant Was Unhappy With Horrible Technical Foul Call On Jayson Tatum
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Was Unhappy With Horrible Technical Foul On Jayson Tatum

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Mark Cuban
NBA Media

Mark Cuban Breaks His Silence On Kyrie Irving Drama: "When You Are A Celebrity, You Can’t Do That."

By Nico Martinez
Jimmy Butler
NBA Media

Western Conference Coach Says The Miami Heat Will Not Win A Title With Jimmy Butler As Their Best Player

By Nico Martinez
Tom Thibodeau
NBA Media

NBA Insider Wants That 'Big Changes' Could Be Coming For The New York Knicks: "Thibodeau's Seat Is Warm..."

By Nico Martinez
Lakers News: LeBron James Being 'Very Cautious' With Latest Injury
NBA Media

Lakers News: LeBron James Being 'Very Cautious' With Latest Injury

By Nico Martinez