New York Big Man Mitchell Robinson Questions His Role On The Knicks In Brutally Honest Tweet

On paper, the New York Knicks are among the most talented teams in the East. With Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, Jalen Brunson, and young center Mitchell Robinson, they certainly have the pieces they need to be competitive.

This season, while the Knicks have not been a complete disaster, they haven't exactly been great either. The team is 10-11 with a losing record at home and RJ Barrett has struggled to find his shot since opening night.

Now, it's Mitchell Robinson who is stirring up some trouble. After losing to the Grizzlies earlier this week, he posted a short message on Twitter seemingly calling out his role on the team.

While it can't be taken as a direct shot against his teammates, it seems obvious that Robinson isn't a fan of the way the Knicks are running their offense and it surfaces a lot of questions about the overall chemistry of the club.

Can The Knicks Win A Championship Within The Next Five Years?

Despite their failures, the Knicks are an organization that is always looking to win. Even though they are looked into their core, it didn't stop them from making an offer for Donovan Mitchell and it won't stop them from pursuing more top-level talent when it becomes available.

According to an Eastern Conference executive, who spoke with Heavy on Sports Sean Deveney, one team who is trying to position themselves to make a swing for a disgruntled superstar is the New York Knicks, with Anthony Davis among their preferred targets. The Knicks are still trying to stockpile picks. That is what it is all about for them. They are approaching things like there will be a star who they can get—Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Davis, (Kevin) Durant, Karl-Anthony Towns, someone—a star who comes on the market soon. They want picks.

The Knicks struck out on players like LeBron James and Kevin Durant, and now they are stuck with this group instead.

And while talent is certainly in abundance for this squad, it's clear they have some kinks to work through before they can become a major powerhouse in the East.

