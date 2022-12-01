Credit: Fadeaway World

Nia Long has finally broken her silence about the unfortunate situation she lived in the past couple of months after Ime Udoka was suspended for one year as the Boston Celtics head coach and all the things that came after that announcement.

It's been a while since the Ime Udoka scandal blew up and everybody within the NBA was shocked by the things being said about the rookie head coach. This was a very painful situation for everybody, especially Long, who was in a long-term relationship with Udoka.

Nia was seen on several occasions in public, but she never made an official statement on anything. She always avoided these questions and never got an actual answer to anything, keeping things private while she recovered from all of this.

Nia Long Calls Out Boston Celtics Following Ime Udoka Scandal

Well, that is part of the past now, as the Hollywood actress has broken her silence and addressed all of this, even criticizing the Boston Celtics for not reaching out to her after they made all of this public.

"I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son's face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public," Long told The Hollywood Reporter.

She also revealed that she took her son out of school after the news of the affair broke. This was a tough situation to deal with, and Long admits that it's been a tough process for her.

"It was devastating, and it still is," she continued. "He still has moments where it's not easy for him. If you're in the business of protecting women — I'm sorry, no one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I'm OK, to see if my children are OK. It's very disappointing."

We can't begin to imagine how difficult this situation must have been for Long, who saw her relationship fall apart while the rest of the world only speculated about this situation. Fortunately, she seems to be doing just fine now, and her recent activity on social media shows that she's seemingly moved on from this.

