Nia Long Seems To Have Moved On From Ime Udoka After Her Latest Instagram Photo

Last season, the Boston Celtics finally got past the hurdle of the Eastern Conference Finals and qualified for the NBA Finals in a long time. Although the Celtics were outplayed by the Warriors in the finals, the fanbase was still proud of the team. Most credited head coach Ime Udoka for the success of the team.

Well, fast forward to the 2022-23 NBA, the Boston Celtics are undoubtedly the best team in the NBA as of now. They are being led to win after win by the amazing duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Ime Udoka, on the other hand? He doesn't have a job right now due to his cheating scandal.

Considering the fact that he was in a relationship with Nia Long that lasted years, most have sympathized with Long. Nia Long was overwhelmed after receiving such amazing support from everyone and thanked them wholeheartedly.

Nia Long Has Seemingly Moved On From Ime Udoka

When this cheating scandal by Udoka was brought to light, most wanted to know what was next for Nia Long. A reporter even asked if she would be getting back together with Udoka, she simply laughed at the question.

Now, a couple of months down the line, according to a report by Bossip, Long has finally moved on in her life.

Via Bossip:

But now, two months later, it looks like that might not be the case, with Long seemingly snatching up a new house for herself. This week, she shared a photo to her Instagram feed: a black and white photo of an empty kitchen.

“Thankful for the gift of new places and spaces,” she wrote in her caption, adding a red heart emoji.

It's good to see that Long is finally at peace in her life after the cheating scandal with her fiance. Going through that wouldn't have been easy for her, but thankfully she has had the support of everyone that has helped her get through these tough times.

By Aikansh Chaudhary
