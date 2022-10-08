Nick Wright Calls Out Draymond Green For His Silence After Punching Jordan Poole: "You're Never Far From A Microphone If You've Got Someone Else's Screw Up Or Someone Else To Go After."

When you talk down on people as much as Draymond Green tends to do, you better believe that people will pounce on you the first chance they get. Green hasn't won a lot of friends over the years with his antics on the court and ever since he started his podcast, he has been taking more shots than ever before.

One of his biggest targets was the talking heads on television and Green repeatedly went at them while saying that he is part of the "new media", which isn't about clickbait but about telling the truth. So, once the video came out that showed Draymond punching Jordan Poole, you knew someone was going to get at him.

Nick Wright Calls Out Draymond Green For His Silence After Punching Jordan Poole

That someone would happen to be Nick Wright, who has been quite critical of Green previously as well. Wright has in the past accused Green of doing the very same things that he criticizes the old media for doing and during a segment on his show First Things First, he called out Draymond for his silence after punching Poole.

(starts at 4:14 mark):

“Draymond Green, where ya at, man? I saw you drop the pod today but it’s the one you recorded (with) Patrick Beverley a few days ago. Where’s the tweet, where’s the video, where’s the statement? Where’s the new media accountability for the fact Steph’s (Curry) had to talk about this, Bob Myers had to talk about this, Steve Kerr’s had to talk about this. You’re never far from a microphone if you got someone else’s screwup or someone else to go after! We know the whole world has seen you punch Jordan Poole in the face, and you can’t thumb out a tweet, can’t pop on?”

It is possible that the Warriors have told him to not say anything on the matter which is why he has stayed silent on that front but we can't be sure. This is the risk you take though when you open your mouth as much as he tends to do on every other subject but go silent when it comes to something you have done.

The shots at Draymond will keep coming for a while as this story isn't going away anytime soon. Kendrick Perkins, who had clashed with Green a lot earlier this year, also went at him and you do have to wonder how Draymond will eventually address this issue when he does have to speak out about it.