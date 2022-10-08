Kendrick Perkins Fires A Shot At Draymond Green: "Leadership Is More Than Holding Teammates Accountable, You Gotta Check Yourself Too!"

Draymond Green is coming under fire from all corners at the moment after the video of him punching Jordan Poole during practice got leaked. It was bad enough when news first emerged that Green had struck Poole during practice, but once the video came out, it got an awful lot worse.

Things can get heated during practice and we have heard about incidents in the past where teammates got into it with each other, but all we did was hear about them. There was no video that was leaked, which is the case here.

Kendrick Perkins Fires A Shot At Draymond Green

There's unsurprisingly some turmoil behind the scenes after all this and Stephen Curry is working to keep the team together after the incident. Draymond has just put everyone within the organization in a very difficult spot, which is not something you would want from one of the leaders on the team, and Kendrick Pekins, who has beefed with Green in the past, is letting him know about it.

"Beyond that being a sucka move, Draymond needs to know what he did to Jordan Poole as a man, the Warriors as a team and his own legacy! Leadership is more than holding teammates accountable, you gotta check yourself too! Carry on…"

As Perkins rightly points out, leadership is more than just holding teammates accountable. Green just went a step too far and deep down he would know that too. Draymond has caused issues behind the scenes in the past as well, like when he once unleashed a string of profanities at head coach Steve Kerr in the locker room, but this was so much worse than anything he has done before.

Members of the organization were surprised by it as this wasn't the Draymond they knew and you do wonder about the consequences he will face for his actions. There is no word yet on any fine or suspension but he is likely to get a fine at the very least. It is a far from ideal situation for the Warriors as they look to commence their title defense, and for Poole on a personal note as well, as the deadline for his extension with the team is approaching. As for Draymond, his future is in doubt as well, as he could become a free agent himself next summer, and Stephen A. Smith says Green wouldn't be averse to heading to the Lakers, where he could team up with his good friend LeBron James.