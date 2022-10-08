Stephen A. Smith Says Draymond Green Could Join The Lakers And LeBron James Next Summer

Draymond Green is one of the best defensive players in the league, and there is no doubting his on-court impact on the Golden State Warriors. He was the defensive anchor of four championship teams and the team's lead playmaker on the offensive end. There's no doubt that he is a valuable player to the team.

However, recently, Draymond Green has been heavily criticized for punching younger teammate Jordan Poole during a practice. The video of the incident went viral all over social media, and there's no doubt that this was unacceptable behavior from the veteran forward.

Some people believe that this incident will eventually cause Draymond Green to leave the Warriors, whether he is traded or otherwise. He has frequently been connected to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Recently, Stephen A. Smith has suggested that Draymond Green could end up leaving the Golden State Warriors for the Los Angeles Lakers, claiming that the forward wouldn't be "averse" to making that decision.

Opt out, take a two-year deal. Go to the Lakers and join LeBron. He wouldn't be averse to that,

It would definitely be fun to see Draymond Green team up with LeBron James, and he would certainly help the Los Angeles Lakers improve defensively. Green could potentially join the Lakers if he gets traded there this year, or signs a deal with them in 2023 free agency.

Draymond Green Needs To Get The Warriors' Trust Back

As of right now, though, Draymond Green is still on the Golden State Warriors. It is quite possible that he will end up leaving in the future, but his focus right now should be on making things right with Jordan Poole and the rest of the Warriors' roster, as it was recently reported that Green lost the trust and respect of his teammates.

There’s a painful premise that Myers laid bare with his remarks: Green, a future Hall of Famer and one of the greatest Warriors players who ever lived, has lost the trust and respect of his teammates and must now begin the process of earning it back. There’s just no way of denying the profound and harsh truth behind what he said. Yet even beyond all the nuanced context that comes with Green and his complicated relationship with the Warriors, there was an uncomfortable reality of this scuffle that simply can’t be ignored. Green, who is nearly a decade older than Poole and listed as 36 pounds heavier, chose to swing on his much younger and much smaller teammate in a way that was seen internally as wildly unjustified. There is, it seems, a universal agreement on that much.

Hopefully, we are able to see the Golden State Warriors get through this issue, and find a resolution that is fair to everyone involved. Of course, the particular focus should be on making sure that Jordan Poole and Draymond Green are on amicable terms going forward, though no one would blame Poole if he now views his teammate in a negative light.

The Golden State Warriors will definitely be the favorite to win the 2023 championship if they're healthy and if there are no chemistry issues. They definitely have the talent to win it all, and we'll see how far they are able to go.