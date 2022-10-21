Skip to main content

Nick Wright Slams Brooklyn Nets, Say They Won't Be Good This Season: "It Is The Same Old Nets. But Now They Have Added Ben Simmons, One Of The Least Reliable Max Players In NBA History."

NBA Analyst Believes Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, And Ben Simmons Will Be Playing With A Chip On Their Shoulders Next Season: "This Is Your Worst Nightmare Happening Here."

There are many teams in the NBA this season that will try to prove that they can compete and win it all. Besides the struggling Los Angeles Lakers, those who are trying to get revenge like Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks, those that have spent too much time trying to win like the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers, there are other teams that have been around for a while and are yet to play in a Conference Finals. 

The Brooklyn Nets belong to that group, as their biggest result in a season was the second round of the playoffs in 2021. They were eliminated by the eventual champions Milwaukee Bucks, but not without putting up a fight against Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. 

Last season was a complete nightmare for the Nets, who couldn't get things going due to all the controversies they starred in, and this season is championship or bust more than ever for them.

After yet another entertaining offseason, the Brooklynites are set to put the rest of the competition on notice and show that they've been able to win it all since Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving teamed up in 2019. 

Then again, not many people are sold on them, and Nick Wright has given the Nets harsh criticism. The controversial analyst doesn't think they will do anything well this campaign since they are the same dysfunctional team as before, and now have Ben Simmons on the roster, another player who's constantly involved in drama (8:00).

"A lot of people think they could be great. It is the same old Nets. But now they have added Ben Simmons, one of the least reliable max players in NBA history. To go alongside Kyrie Irving, one of the other least reliable max players in NBA history."

The Nets are widely considered the team with the most to prove this season. They have a solid supporting cast, and three stars that can take over games and win them matches. Everything looks set for the Nets to beat the competition in the East and then go to win the NBA championship. 

However, we have to pay attention to what Wright says. This team could also blow up at any moment and leave fans hanging in a season where they're expected to achieve big things. The 2022-23 season just started, and it's not safe to make predictions about the Nets just yet. Still, they need to make a statement early or things will get very complicated. 

