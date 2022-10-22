Skip to main content

Nikola Jokic Is Two Triple-Doubles Away From Breaking Wilt Chamberlain's All-Time Record For Triple-Doubles By A Center

Nikola Jokic Is Two Triple-Doubles Away From Breaking Wilt Chamberlain's All-Time Record For Triple-Doubles By A Center

After a disappointing loss at the hands of the Utah Jazz, the Denver Nuggets faced off against the defending champions Golden State Warriors tonight. Missing their star guard Jamal Murray, the Nuggets were missing some of their firepower against the Dubs.

Given that they were missing the offensive output of Murray, Nuggets' role players had to step up, and they did with Bruce Brown scoring 20 points against the Dubs. But the clear standout player for Denver was yet again reigning MVP Nikola Jokic. Finishing the game with 26 points, 10 assists, and 12 rebounds, 'the Joker' topped the charts for the Nuggets in all three categories.

A menace for the Dubs' defense, the defending champions had no answer for Jokic and struggled to contain the 2-time MVP throughout the game. Although during the final moments of the game, it seemed like the Warriors were making a comeback, a cross-court assist by Jokic to Bruce Brown for an easy layup sealed the deal for the Nuggets.

Nikola Jokic Closes In On Wilt Chamberlain's Record Of Most Triple Doubles By A Center

The reigning MVP certainly showed why he is perhaps the best player in the league today. Showcasing his offensive repertoire against the Dubs, the Serbian was very impressive in his team's first win of the season.

With this triple-double performance, not only did Jokic lead the Nuggets to a win, but he also closed the gap on Wilt Chamberlain's record of 78 triple-doubles, the best tally by a center. The Serbian now has 77 triple-doubles in his NBA career and is only two away from becoming the center with the most triple-doubles.

Given the form he has been in for the last few seasons, this record might be broken within the next five games. As far as the Nuggets go, they finally have their core of players healthy and it is finally great to see some co-stars alongside Jokic. With the roster they have built, they can really make a splash in the Western Conference. Can this Nuggets team become a championship contender?

YOU MAY LIKE

Nikola Jokic Is Two Triple-Doubles Away From Breaking Wilt Chamberlain's All-Time Record For Triple-Doubles By A Center
NBA Media

Nikola Jokic Is Two Triple-Doubles Away From Breaking Wilt Chamberlain's All-Time Record For Triple-Doubles By A Center

By Aditya Mohapatra
NBA Fans Go Wild After Damian Lillard's 41-Point Explosion Leads The Blazers To A Win Over The Suns In OT: "He Is That Guy. He Always Has Been."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Go Wild After Damian Lillard's 41-Point Explosion Leads The Blazers To A Win Over The Suns In OT: "He Is That Guy. He Always Has Been."

By Gautam Varier
Video: Kawhi Leonard Looked Extremely Disinterested At New York Fashion Week
NBA Media

Kawhi Leonard Explains The Process For Strengthening His ACL: "You Gotta Gradually Play Minutes In Order To Get The ACL Strong..."

By Lee Tran
Fans Are Hyped After Electrifying End To The Warriors Vs. Nuggets Game
NBA Media

Fans Are Hyped After Electrifying End To The Warriors Vs. Nuggets Game

By Aditya Mohapatra
NBA Fans React To The Jazz's Stunning OT Win Over The Timberwolves: "Jazz Better Without Spida And Rudy"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To The Jazz's Stunning OT Win Over The Timberwolves: "Jazz Better Without Spida And Rudy"

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans React To Ja Morant Dropping 49 Points Against Houston Rockets: "Bruh Went Crazy"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Ja Morant Dropping 49 Points Against Houston Rockets: "Bruh Went Crazy"

By Aditya Mohapatra
Klay Thompson Blasts Report Which Indicated He Is Retiring In 2024
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Blasts Report Which Indicated He Is Retiring In 2024

By Gautam Varier
Donovan Mitchell Reveals He And Rudy Gobert Told Danny Ainge They Wanted To Run It Back: "Let's Not Make This Big Blowup Trade"
NBA Media

Donovan Mitchell Reveals He And Rudy Gobert Told Danny Ainge They Wanted To Run It Back: "Let's Not Make This Big Blowup Trade"

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans Erupt On Twitter As James Harden Shows Off His Physique
NBA Media

NBA Fans Erupt On Twitter As James Harden Shows Off His Physique

By Aditya Mohapatra
NBA Fans Troll Ben Simmons After He Fouls Out In 12 Minutes In Their Preseason Game: "Can't Airball If You're No Longer In The Game"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Roast Ben Simmons' Performance Against The Toronto Raptors: "We've Set The Bar Really Low... Did Nothing In The Last 1.5 Quarters"

By Lee Tran
Luka Doncic Gives Huge Praise To Ja Morant: "He Can Do Everything... He's A Really Complete Player."
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Gives Huge Praise To Ja Morant: "He Can Do Everything... He's A Really Complete Player."

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fan Destroys Kyrie Irving For Telling President Joe Biden To Do His Job: "Man Who Was Part Time Player Last Season Demanding Someone Else Do Their Job Is Pretty Funny…"
NBA Media

NBA Fan Destroys Kyrie Irving For Telling President Joe Biden To Do His Job: "Man Who Was Part Time Player Last Season Demanding Someone Else Do Their Job Is Pretty Funny…"

By Gautam Varier
herb guards
NBA Media

Herb Jones Shares His List Of Toughest Players To Guard In The NBA: "Luka Is A Tough Guard. Kevin Durant. I'll Also Say Trae Young."

By Lee Tran
NBA Analyst Believes Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, And Ben Simmons Will Be Playing With A Chip On Their Shoulders Next Season: "This Is Your Worst Nightmare Happening Here."
NBA Media

Nick Wright Slams Brooklyn Nets, Say They Won't Be Good This Season: "It Is The Same Old Nets. But Now They Have Added Ben Simmons, One Of The Least Reliable Max Players In NBA History."

By Orlando Silva
bayless westbrook
NBA Media

Skip Bayless Believes Darvin Ham Is Afraid Of Russell Westbrook: "He Seems To Be Crumbling At Westbrook's Feet... He's Going To Start Him And He's Going To Finish Him."

By Lee Tran
NBA Analyst Nick Wright Believes The Golden State Warriors Will Not Give The Contract Extension To Draymond Green
NBA Media

NBA Executive Says There's A "Genuine Concern" Within Warriors Organization About A Rift Between Draymond Green And His Teammates

By Lee Tran