No One Wants Kyrie Irving Except The Lakers, Confirms Western Conference Executive

Kyrie Irving is an extremely talented point guard that frequently gets fans up from their seats with the amazing moves he does on the court. However, there have been a lot of controversies that have surrounded him during his time with the Brooklyn Nets.

Due to the recent scandal that featured Kyrie Irving posting a link to an anti-semitic movie, there have been some suggestions that Kyrie Irving has played his last game for the Brooklyn Nets. A recent report by Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated revealed that the Los Angeles Lakers would be the only suitor for Kyrie Irving if he was to be traded by the Brooklyn Nets.

The Lakers, who pursued Irving over the summer, remain the most likely—and perhaps only—suitor, per rival executives. Any deal would likely involve Russell Westbrook and one of the Lakers’ future first-round picks.

“I think they would still do that,” a second Western Conference exec said of the Lakers—though he also wondered whether, given recent events, the Lakers might instead ask the Nets for a pick to take on Irving. Or, as another team exec suggested, maybe the teams just swap Westbrook and Irving, without picks going in either direction.

Multiple execs believe Irving will end up with the Lakers next summer, regardless of what happens now. But beyond the Lakers, “There’s no takers of Kyrie,” the second Western Conference exec said. “His trade market is probably nonexistent.”

Obviously, it remains to be seen if the Los Angeles Lakers do trade for Kyrie Irving this season, or whether they will wait it out and add him to the team in 2023 free agency. Either way, it seems as though Kyrie Irving will eventually make his way to Los Angeles.

Kyrie Irving Has Been Unreliable For The Brooklyn Nets

There is no doubt that during Kyrie Irving's time with the Brooklyn Nets, he has been an unreliable participant for the team. There have been a number of reasons that he has sat out games over the course of the last few seasons, and he is currently suspended by the franchise.

There have been recent reports that revealed Nets governor Joe Tsai is "done" with Kyrie Irving. The consistent controversies surrounding Kyrie Irving have consistently brought negative attention to the franchise, and it is easy to see why Joe Tsai would be fed up with the point guard.

Hopefully, we see Kyrie Irving figure things out and avoid huge scandals in the future. We will see if he gets traded this season, and perhaps he will end up on the Los Angeles Lakers prior to the end of the trade deadline.

By Lee Tran
