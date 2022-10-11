Skip to main content

Patrick Beverley Downplays Playing For The Clippers While Saying He's Excited To Be A Laker: "I'm In A Situation Where My Locker Is Next To LeBron James."

Patrick Beverley Downplays Playing For The Clippers While Saying He's Excited To Be A Laker: "I'm In A Situation Where My Locker Is Next To LeBron James."

Patrick Beverley is one of the new additions to the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2022-23 NBA season. The controversial point guard lands in a team that will try to prove doubters wrong in this upcoming campaign, following a season where they missed the playoffs. 

Now Bev is trying to do the opposite that he did last year, where he eliminated the Lakers from playoff contention with the New Orleans Pelicans, and lead them to the big party against all odds. Pat Bev brings something to the table that the Lakers can capitalize and he's ready to help them however he can.

The experience has been great for the defensive specialist, and even though he had beef with Russell Westbrook before, the two guards are seemingly getting along pretty well, with Bev even calling Russ his best friend on the team. 

Patrick Beverley Downplays Playing For The Clippers While Saying He's Excited To Be A Laker

Things have been so smooth for Bev that he's very excited to be part of this team, even downplaying his prior experience in Los Angeles when he defended the colors of the Los Angeles Clippers. Bev recently touched on this in his "The Pat Bev Podcast", where he discussed the differences between being a Clipper and a Laker, and the fact that his locker is next to one of the greatest players of all time (14:05). 

"I feel like I'm more famous now. I feel like, you know, when I was with the Clippers, you know, people give you the heads-up when I walk in, but you know, I walk past, maybe they say some shit. Now, it's the Lakers.

"I'm in a situation where my locker is next to LeBron James. Like, you talk about Black Catalyst of people you know in history books, he would go down as a superhero."

Beverley highlighted the differences between his first and second stints in Los Angeles, making it clear that he's enjoyed both situations, but it's a different level when you're on the Lakers, compared to the Clippers. This season, the battle of LA could reach the next level, and Pat will be ready to tease his former teammates, trying to win with the Lakers at any cost. 

These two teams could become a huge threat to the Golden State Warriors, but it's too early to say if they have what it takes to challenge the Dubs. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Patrick Beverley Downplays Playing For The Clippers While Saying He's Excited To Be A Laker: "I'm In A Situation Where My Locker Is Next To LeBron James."
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Downplays Playing For The Clippers While Saying He's Excited To Be A Laker: "I'm In A Situation Where My Locker Is Next To LeBron James."

By Orlando Silva
Who Deserves A Max Contract The Most Between Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, And Andrew Wiggins?
NBA

Who Deserves A Max Contract The Most Between Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, And Andrew Wiggins?

By Eddie Bitar
Steve Nash Says Ben Simmons Isn't At His Best Level Just Yet: "We Got To Be Patient With Him."
NBA Media

Steve Nash Says Ben Simmons Isn't At His Best Level Just Yet: "We Got To Be Patient With Him."

By Orlando Silva
Kevin Garnett Went Off After Paul Pierce Suggested Stephen Curry Isn't Top 10 All-Time: "This Man Has Changed The Game. He Made Every Guard Think They Got Range."
NBA Media

Kevin Garnett Went Off After Paul Pierce Suggested Stephen Curry Isn't Top 10 All-Time: "This Man Has Changed The Game. He Made Every Guard Think They Got Range."

By Divij Kulkarni
Jalen Rose Says There Are Only 3 Players He Wouldn't Trade For Victor Wembanyama: "Giannis And The Joker... And Luka.”
NBA Media

Jalen Rose Says There Are Only 3 Players He Wouldn't Trade For Victor Wembanyama: "Giannis And The Joker... And Luka.”

By Orlando Silva
Steve Kerr Reveals How Stephen Curry Helped The Warriors After The Draymond Green Incident With Jordan Poole
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Reveals How Stephen Curry Helped The Warriors After The Draymond Green Incident With Jordan Poole

By Gautam Varier
Kevin Durant's Message To Ben Simmons On Being Confident: "Go Be Aggressive. Who Gives A Sh*t If You Miss It?"
NBA Media

Kevin Durant's Message To Ben Simmons On Being Confident: "Go Be Aggressive. Who Gives A Sh*t If You Miss It?"

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans React To James Harden's Offseason Transformation: "Damn Y'all Know That's Ring Season"
NBA Media

James Harden Says He Doesn't Care About Scoring 20 Points As Long As His Team Is Winning: "The Numbers Don’t Really Mean Anything, Individually.”

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James Says He Is Addicted To Madden 23: "Addicted. Help Me Please."
NBA Media

LeBron James Says He Is Addicted To Madden 23: "Addicted. Help Me Please."

By Divij Kulkarni
Stephen Jackson Doesn’t Think The Los Angeles Lakers Are A Top-8 Team In The West
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Predicts The Los Angeles Lakers Will Be A Play-In Team Once Again: "Too Many Other Teams In The West Have Made Too Many Moves To Feel Good About The Lakers Reclaiming Their Perch As Contenders."

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans Destroy Ben Simmons After Another Clip of Him Shooting An Airball Went Viral: "Even Westbrook Would Giggle At This"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Destroy Ben Simmons After Another Clip of Him Shooting An Airball Went Viral: "Even Westbrook Would Giggle At This"

By Divij Kulkarni
Patrick Beverley Vows To Never Stop Pestering His Rival, Chris Paul: “Until He Retires Or Until My F****n Ankles Pop, I'm Hounding His A**."
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Vows To Never Stop Pestering His Rival, Chris Paul: “Until He Retires Or Until My F****n Ankles Pop, I'm Hounding His A**."

By Nico Martinez
Anthony Davis Revealed It Is Difficult To Dribble When Patrick Beverley And Dennis Schroder Are On The Floor During Lakers Practice
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Revealed It Is Difficult To Dribble When Patrick Beverley And Dennis Schroder Are On The Floor During Lakers Practice

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fan Discovers When LeBron James And Dwyane Wade Became Better Than Carmelo Anthony: “I’m Gonna Be Honest With You. I Wasn’t Going At No F**king 4:30. That’s Too Early.”
NBA Media

NBA Fan Discovers When LeBron James And Dwyane Wade Became Better Than Carmelo Anthony: “I’m Gonna Be Honest With You. I Wasn’t Going At No F**king 4:30. That’s Too Early.”

By Divij Kulkarni
Zion Williamson
NBA Media

Zion Williamson Admits He Was In A 'Dark Place' During Injury Recovery Last Season: "I Couldn’t Play Basketball. I Could Only Do Limited Rehab Things. And Then Seeing How The World Reacted? It Took A Lot.”

By Nico Martinez
Patrick Beverley Took A Shot At Draymond Green When Asked If He's Part Of The New Media After Starting His Podcast: "I Don't Know, I'm Not Out Here Punching People."
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Took A Shot At Draymond Green When Asked If He's Part Of The New Media After Starting His Podcast: "I Don't Know, I'm Not Out Here Punching People."

By Divij Kulkarni