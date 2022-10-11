Patrick Beverley Downplays Playing For The Clippers While Saying He's Excited To Be A Laker: "I'm In A Situation Where My Locker Is Next To LeBron James."

Patrick Beverley is one of the new additions to the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2022-23 NBA season. The controversial point guard lands in a team that will try to prove doubters wrong in this upcoming campaign, following a season where they missed the playoffs.

Now Bev is trying to do the opposite that he did last year, where he eliminated the Lakers from playoff contention with the New Orleans Pelicans, and lead them to the big party against all odds. Pat Bev brings something to the table that the Lakers can capitalize and he's ready to help them however he can.

The experience has been great for the defensive specialist, and even though he had beef with Russell Westbrook before, the two guards are seemingly getting along pretty well, with Bev even calling Russ his best friend on the team.

Things have been so smooth for Bev that he's very excited to be part of this team, even downplaying his prior experience in Los Angeles when he defended the colors of the Los Angeles Clippers. Bev recently touched on this in his "The Pat Bev Podcast", where he discussed the differences between being a Clipper and a Laker, and the fact that his locker is next to one of the greatest players of all time (14:05).

"I feel like I'm more famous now. I feel like, you know, when I was with the Clippers, you know, people give you the heads-up when I walk in, but you know, I walk past, maybe they say some shit. Now, it's the Lakers. "I'm in a situation where my locker is next to LeBron James. Like, you talk about Black Catalyst of people you know in history books, he would go down as a superhero."

Beverley highlighted the differences between his first and second stints in Los Angeles, making it clear that he's enjoyed both situations, but it's a different level when you're on the Lakers, compared to the Clippers. This season, the battle of LA could reach the next level, and Pat will be ready to tease his former teammates, trying to win with the Lakers at any cost.

These two teams could become a huge threat to the Golden State Warriors, but it's too early to say if they have what it takes to challenge the Dubs.