Jalen Rose Says There Are Only 3 Players He Wouldn't Trade For Victor Wembanyama: "Giannis And The Joker... And Luka.”

Little by little, Victor Wembanyama got the attention of many NBA fans, as his talents and performances overseas were something remarkable for a guy his size. However, it all took a different dimension when he traveled to the US and played against a G League team, composed of interesting talent.

Following his two games against another highly-appreciated prospect like Scoot Henderson, Wembanyama proved that he's the real deal and he's ready to dominate the NBA once he lands in the league next year.

Everybody had something to say about this kid, including LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry. He's shown his intention to come to the league and leave a huge mark, which is what everybody expects him to do.

Meanwhile, people keep talking about the Frenchman and how impactful he can be for his future team and the entire league. Many are in awe of him, and one former player-turned-analyst perfectly explained how special Wemby is when he talked about the only players he wouldn't trade to get the young center.

Jalen Rose recently discussed the incredible talents of Wembanyama, saying that he would trade any player in the league, with the exception of three of the best men in the game right now.

“I’d probably give up anybody except Giannis and the Joker … And Luka,” Rose said. "Whatever, they put their work in. They [LeBron James and Kevin Durant] got those years."

This should explain how high Rose is on Wembanyama. Giannis, Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic are three of the best players in the association right now, and everybody expects them to be the best of the best for many years. Just like Wembanyama, these guys are unicorns and Rose knows they can do a lot of great teams for their respective teams.

Still, this doesn't change the fact that every team in the league has taken notice of Wembanyama's talents, and many have already decided they want to tank to have a bigger chance to land the French player. Even Adam Silver told teams he doesn't want anybody to tank for Victor, but time will tell if teams actually listen to him.