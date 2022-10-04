Patrick Beverley Drops A Trailer For His Upcoming New Podcast

Credit: Fadeaway World

Veteran point guard Patrick Beverley may not have been promised a long-term place on the Lakers, but he is taking full advantage of his time in the big city.

Since his arrival, he has embraced the franchise and his new teammates with an impressive level of enthusiasm. He is also growing his brand with an upcoming podcast named after the Lakers guard.

On Twitter this week, the first look at his podcast was dropped in a 41-second teaser.

With the unprecedented rise of podcasting worldwide, it's no surprise that many prominent NBA athletes have joined in on the fun. Draymond Green, JJ Redick, Danny Green, and many other current and former players have jumped into the podcasting scene. Beverley is just the latest to join this growing trend, but it won't be where his focus is in this campaign.

Patrick Beverley Will Be A Major Contributor For The Lakers This Season

As a Laker, Beverley is fighting for something more now. Simply making the playoffs isn't going to cut it anymore, as it did in Minnesota.

In that regard, most fans and experts have already counted the Lakers out. But there are still a few out there, like Shaquille O'Neal, who still believe hope that Pat Bev can make a real difference.

“Pat Bev is gonna help Russ get back close to the level that he was at 'cause he’s gonna hold him accountable," said Shaq. "When you shoot off the side of the backboard, someone needs to get you, ‘Look, hey man, what you doin'?'”



"Game beef rarely gets to personal beef. ... They had their problems, they're both competitors. Now they're on the same team, and I know Pat Beverley is going to be a little bit more of a voice because LeBron is sort of like me. He'll say something every now and he won't really say anything. Pat Beverley gonna say something all the time.

It's hard to say how this season will go for the Lakers. While they have made some notable adjustments overall, they still look like mostly the same team from last year.

In truth, this season will be the ultimate test of strength for this Lakers squad. If they fail this year, there might be no more chances to succeed on that level for a while.

Either way, with Beverley, the odds are shifted in their favor.