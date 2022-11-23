Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Beverley has always been known as one of those players who you love when he's on your team but hate as an opponent. He is a pest on the court who loves to rattle his opponents with his physical play but he tends to cross the line at times, which causes some problems.

Another thing about Beverely is that he is fiercely loyal to his teammates and always stands up for them. He recently came to the defense of one of them in their last game against the Suns but caused some issues in the process.

Patrick Beverley Explains Why He Shoved Deandre Ayton

The Lakers were down 106-96 with just under 4 minutes remaining when Austin Reaves drove to the basket and was fouled by Devin Booker. With Reaves on the floor, Booker and then Ayton proceeded to stare at him which led to Beverley shoving Ayton to the floor. He was ejected for it and explained after the game his thought process behind it.

"Obviously very unprofessional, shouldn't have happened first and foremost but I'm a big fan of protecting my teammates, especially teammates that I go to war for every night. So, I kind of felt like the play kind of got out of control after the stare down at Austin Reaves by Book and then another stare dow by Ayton and the refs didn't really come in and kind of break it up, so I'm not going for that sh**. So, that's what I saw, obviously it's unfortunate that it happened on national TV but you know me, regardless of what's going on, I'm a big fan of protecting my teammates, I'm a foxhole guy and I put on the jersey and I commit to a team, I commit to a city. It's kind of my motto, I'm a foxhole guy, so very unfortunate situation.

He does admit it was unprofessional, but he wasn't going to let it slide and it sends a message to other teams in the league, that you can't do something like this to players on the Lakers. Booker said after the game that Beverley needs to stop pushing players in the back and instead, should do it on their chest. Beverley was asked about those comments too but he refused to get into it. The reason Booker brought that up is that Beverley had shoved Chris Paul from behind in the 2021 Western Conference Finals when he was with the Clippers.

The incident somewhat took the focus away from what was another spectacular Anthony Davis performance. AD is looking like the player we all expected him to be after they won the title in 2020 and if he keeps playing this way once LeBron James returns, the Lakers should be able to save their season.

