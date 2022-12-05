Patrick Beverley Says Players Love Mark Cuban And The Dallas Mavericks

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Dallas Mavericks have one of the brightest futures in the league despite having an aging roster with very little cap flexibility. These two points may seem contrarian, but as long as your team has Luka Doncic to build around, the future is looking great. People felt the same way about the Mavs with Dirk Nowitzki, a player the franchise could never build a consistent championship threat with, though they made the Finals and then also won a title.

Mark Cuban is a player-friendly owner, as indicated by this picture of him and former Mavs star Chandler Parsons. It seems Cuban has a good reputation with players around the league, as Patrick Beverley revealed on his podcast that people around the league like the Mavs organization and Cuban as an owner.

"Great city, great owner. He's one of the owners who is always transparent with you. I think the problem you kinda face in the NBA is you don't know what ownership wants or what it doesn't. Some owners aren't around to give their views. People love Dallas." (h/t Dallas Basketball)

Cuban may be beloved around the league by virtue of what Beverley said. However, it doesn't seem like Cuban is beloved enough to attract marquee free agents in their prime to the Mavericks. Hopefully, players want to join the Mavs to play alongside Luka and be on a team operated by a player-friendly owner in Cuban.

Will The Dallas Mavericks Bring Luka Doncic A Co-Star?

Beverley puffing up Cuban isn't very surprising. PatBev has a strong relationship with Luka Doncic, as the pair share the same agent and have had their share of on-court battles. Along with that, Beverley is a free agent after this season, and it doesn't look like he'll be able to command a large contract offer.

Beverley could become a Maverick, but that won't fulfill what Dallas needs to put around Luka. After years of attempts at trying to find a co-star and letting players like Jalen Brunson walk, the Mavs will hope they can be the ones to tempt Zach LaVine or another All-Star caliber player to come to the team, otherwise, Luka might start looking at other teams when the end of his contract comes around.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.