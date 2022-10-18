Patrick Beverley Says Russell Westbrook Will Be The Starting Point Guard For The Los Angeles Lakers: "He Won't Come Off The Bench... I Need Him In The First Unit With Me."

Russell Westbrook had a rough year with the Los Angeles Lakers last season. There's no doubt that he had trouble fitting in as a No. 3 option behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis due to his playstyle. This year, Darvin Ham elected to bring Russell Westbrook off the bench during a preseason contest, and many believe that Russell Westbrook will thrive as a sixth man for the team.

However, it seems as though Russell Westbrook may end up starting for the Los Angeles Lakers after all. Patrick Beverley has recently claimed that Westbrook won't be coming off the bench, adding that he needs Russell Westbrook "in the first unit."

"He's not gonna come off the bench. We all know that. That was just to try and see how it works with the second unit... I need him in the first unit with me. Dowhill point guard, big size, can pass the rock. The coach is just trying to find ways to use Russ in the best way, second unit, however it goes... We know he's a Hall of Famer, he's a starter, he's going to be our starting point guard. [The media] trying to kill my boy Russ, man."



Obviously, the decision to start or bench Russell Westbrook is not up to Patrick Beverley. However, it is quite likely that Beverley has some insight into coach Darvin Ham's thinking, and perhaps we will see Russell Westbrook suit up as a starter for the team after all.

Russell Westbrook Is An Important Piece For The Lakers Even If He's Coming Off The Bench

There is no doubt that Russell Westbrook performing well this season will be important for the Los Angeles Lakers. No matter what role he's in, it is clear that he will be crucial to the team's success. LeBron James even noted that Russell Westbrook is a "big piece" for the team no matter what role he has.

“I really don’t have an opinion,” James said afterward. “I think whatever it takes for our team to be as well equipped, and for guys to feel as comfortable as possible. You know, I think it was just something for us to look at tonight. It wasn’t something that’s set in stone, but I don’t (know). “I show up every day, you know, to put the guys in position to be successful on the floor no matter who’s on the floor. And Russ is really a big piece of our club no matter (what). I mean whatever role that he has, and the rest of us. We all have to be ready.”

Hopefully, we see Russell Westbrook find success, whether he's a starter or otherwise. He could definitely have solid production in either role, but the bench seems more suitable for him due to his ability to be the primary ballhandler with the bench unit.

Though he struggled last year, Russell Westbrook is still a good point guard that can be a winning player. Perhaps he will prove the haters wrong this year and show that he is not done being a top-tier player.