LeBron James Speaks On Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench: "I Really Don't Have An Opinion. I Think Whatever It Takes For Our Team To Be As Well Equipped, And For Guys To Feel As Comfortable As Possible."

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Westbrook came off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers during their preseason game against the Sacramento Kings. There's no doubt that this was a departure from his usual role as starting point guard.

LeBron James spoke about Russell Westbrook being the sixth man for the Los Angeles Lakers, claiming that he didn't "have an opinion" while noting that Russell Westbrook is a "big piece" for the team no matter what role he plays. Sam Amick and Jovan Buha of The Athletic relayed the news.

As for James’ view of it all, he was measured when asked to analyze the choice to use Westbrook as the Lakers’ Sixth Man. “I really don’t have an opinion,” James said afterward. “I think whatever it takes for our team to be as well equipped, and for guys to feel as comfortable as possible. You know, I think it was just something for us to look at tonight. It wasn’t something that’s set in stone, but I don’t (know). “I show up every day, you know, to put the guys in position to be successful on the floor no matter who’s on the floor. And Russ is really a big piece of our club no matter (what). I mean whatever role that he has, and the rest of us. We all have to be ready.”

There is no doubt that Russell Westbrook coming off the bench could potentially benefit the Los Angeles Lakers. Having two top-tier facilitators for the entire 48 minutes of a game could definitely make the team a lot better, while also making Russell Westbrook's life easier, as he'll be able to dominate the ball with the bench unit.

The Los Angeles Lakers Could Return To The Playoffs

If Russell Westbrook plays well in the sixth-man role, then there is no question that the Los Angeles Lakers have a chance to return to the postseason. They have a lot of talent on the roster, in particular on the defensive end of the floor. The key for the Los Angeles Lakers next season will be to get off to a strong start, while also maintaining their level of play throughout the whole season.

Hopefully, Russell Westbrook can be a positive contributor to the Los Angeles Lakers next season. Darvin Ham believes that the sixth-man role isn't a "demotion" for the point guard, and hopefully, he thrives in this new situation under a new head coach.