Skip to main content

Patrick Beverley Says The OKC Thunder Ball Boy Threatened To Kill Him After Injuring Russell Westbrook In 2013 Playoffs

Patrick Beverley Says The OKC Thunder Ball Boy Threatened To Kill Him After Injuring Russell Westbrook In 2013 Playoffs

Over his 10-year career, Lakers guard Patrick Beverley has built a reputation for being an elite, hard-nosed defender.

Usually, it results in game-changing plays that can help give his team an edge. Occasionally, though, it can also come with threats of violence, which is exactly what happened to Bev during the 2013 playoffs.

As the 3x All-Defensive player revealed in a recent episode of his podcast, he had to have a police car outside his house in Houston after being involved in a play that injured then-OKC star, Russell Westbrook.

“I had a ball boy threaten to kill me,” Beverley said. “I go back to Houston. Kevin McHale goes, ‘Hey buddy, just watch out for the media. Story has it Westbrook’s out.’ … I don’t even know what happened, right? They made the big story. … I get to OKC the next game — police officers in front. They put a police car in front of my house in Houston. I get to the hotel. I’m on the floor by myself, police guy at the door. I’m looking. I go out in the morning for tea or coffee, like a Starbucks, police guys with me. They passing out papers with a young guy’s face on it, like this big. He threatened to kill. The s— was real.”

OKC Thunder Fans Were Very Protective of Russell Westbrook

Crazily enough, Beverley isn't the only prominent NBA name to receive death threats from Thunder fans. FOX Sports analyst Skip Bayless revealed once got threats after criticizing Russell Westbrook on First Take.

"I poured over responses day and night. And guess what I started to see as we rolled towards those Finals? Death threats. From Thunder fans in my hometown of Oklahoma City. Real, live, hardcore death threats," said Skip. "I thought legitimate death threats but I passed them on to ESPN security who came back to me 'yep, legit. Need to be taken seriously.' So as we were about to venture to Oklahoma City, my hometown, they had to hire me a bodyguard who wound up being an LA cop whose primary duty was to serve and protect the Chief of police when he went out in public. And he protected and served me in Oklahoma City, almost to a fault. But I'll admit it, I was a little creeped out. A little anxious. I am going to my hometown where I grew up in Oklahoma City, 'hail the conquering hero!' and they want to kill me. I got messages like 'if you dare step foot in this town it will be the last step you take.'"

The lesson here is not to mess with Thunder fans. Despite being the smallest market team in the entire NBA, they have a fanbase that is ruthless and extremely loyal. Guys like Patrick Beverley and Skip Bayless have found that out the hard way.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

Patrick Beverley Says The OKC Thunder Ball Boy Threatened To Kill Him After Injuring Russell Westbrook In 2013 Playoffs
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Says The OKC Thunder Ball Boy Threatened To Kill Him After Injuring Russell Westbrook In 2013 Playoffs

By Nico Martinez
Former NBA Player Arrested For Attempted Robbery After Ordering Gas Station Clerk To 'Hand Over The Money'
NBA Media

Former NBA Player Arrested For Attempted Robbery After Ordering Gas Station Clerk To Hand Over The Money

By Nico Martinez
Kobe Bryant Called Scottie Pippen The Greatest Defender He Had Ever Seen
NBA Media

Kobe Bryant Called Scottie Pippen The Greatest Defender He Had Ever Seen

By Divij Kulkarni
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Has Reportedly 'Made Progress' On His Return To The Court: "He'll Be Back With This Team And It Will Be In The Relatively Near Future."

By Nico Martinez
Beautiful Kay Adams Flirted With NBA Insider Shams Charania On Live TV: "So When We Have Kids..."
Entertainment

Beautiful Kay Adams Flirted With NBA Insider Shams Charania On Live TV: "So When We Have Kids..."

By Orlando Silva
John Wall
NBA Media

John Wall Explains Why He's One Of The Best Two-Way Point Guards In The NBA: "I Can Really Get 30 Every Night..."

By Nico Martinez
Ben Simmons Fires Back At The Haters Amid Rough Season For Nets: "They Weren’t There When I Was In The Ambulance Getting Taken To The Hospital...”
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Fires Back At The Haters Amid Rough Season For Nets: "They Weren’t There When I Was In The Ambulance Getting Taken To The Hospital...”

By Nico Martinez
Kevin Durant Explains Why He Requested A Trade From Brooklyn Nets
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Explains Why He Requested A Trade From Brooklyn Nets

By Orlando Silva
Patrick Beverley's Bold Comparison Between Joel Embiid And Shaquille O'Neal
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley's Bold Comparison Between Joel Embiid And Shaquille O'Neal

By Orlando Silva
Draymond Green
NBA Media

Draymond Green Breaks His Silence On Warriors' Early Season Struggles

By Nico Martinez
Steve Kerr's Honest Take On The End Of Golden State Warriors Dynasty
NBA Media

Steve Kerr's Honest Take On The End Of Golden State Warriors Dynasty

By Orlando Silva
Kevin Durant Brutally Calls Out The Nets Starting Five
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Brutally Calls Out The Nets Starting Five

By Orlando Silva
Lakers Fans Are Excited After Buddy Hield Posted A Cryptic Message On Instagram
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Excited After Buddy Hield Posted A Cryptic Message On Instagram

By Divij Kulkarni
The Most Accomplished Active NBA Players: Rings, MVPs And Finals MVPs Combined
NBA

The Most Accomplished Active NBA Players: Rings, MVPs And Finals MVPs Combined

By Nick Mac
Kevin Durant Fires Back At People Who Say He's Not A Leader For Not Calling Out Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Fires Back At People Who Say He's Not A Leader For Not Calling Out Kyrie Irving

By Orlando Silva
Taylor Rooks Sends NBA Into Frenzy With Sexy Dress: "My God, You Are Beautiful"
NBA Media

Taylor Rooks Sends NBA Into Frenzy With Sexy Dress: "My God, You Are Beautiful"

By Orlando Silva