Paul Pierce Reveals 3 Men Stabbed Him During Infamous Nightclub Fight: Leather Jacket Saved His Life

Paul Pierce is fortunate to be alive today after being stabbed 11 times at a nightclub in 2000.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Boston Celtics small forward Paul Pierce (34) during the second quarter against the Detroit Pistons at The Palace. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-Imagn Images
Paul Pierce is alive and well today, but he nearly lost his life in a fight at a Boston nightclub in 2000. Pierce was stabbed 11 times at the Buzz Club on Sept. 25 and spoke about the incident on the Club Shay Shay podcast.

“I really believe that it was an isolated incident,” Pierce said. “And I think egos got involved in it. And it shouldn’t have happened… I want to meet some girls that’s attractive. I’m young, successful, and I get into a situation, and it’s still blurry. I don’t remember completely because I had a concussion from it and everything, but the only thing I really remember was three girls and one guy.”

Pierce claimed he didn’t disrespect anyone, but did acknowledge he made one mistake. The Boston Celtics icon had left the group he had come in with to speak to those women, and they could have helped de-escalate the situation.

“Went from talking to some girls, to argument, pursuing, and then next thing you know, I’m feeling attacked,” Pierce said. “… It looked like one guy right here, but after it was all said and done, it was like three or four guys, and I’m a big dude, right? So you ain’t gonna just take me down.

“And so the reports that came out from the people was like, ‘Man, if you didn’t fight for your life, you would have been dead,'” Pierce continued. “They was like, ‘You was fighting, but they was jumping on you and everything, but you were still fighting back and everything.’ When three guys with three knives—It’s three knives. It wasn’t just one… Based on the puncture wounds, it was three different knives.”

Pierce was stabbed multiple times in the neck, chest, and back, in what was a vicious attack. Host Shannon Sharpe asked him if the leather jacket he was wearing that night might have saved his life, and the 48-year-old felt it might have.

“I had a tough leather Avirex jacket,” Pierce said. “I wish I had a picture of it, ’cause it was shredded. And then when I came out of all of it, I just remember the end of it. I’m looking at myself, I’m like bloodied up. Boom. I just remember wiping the blood. It was like bleeding profusely. And then it was just like, ‘Damn, I need to go to the hospital,’ ’cause my clothes is soaked in blood.

“And fortunately, I made it down the stairs,” Pierce added. “‘Cause I got pulled into like a black room over here… And the hospital was literally one block away. Like literally. I could have walked there, but we drove there, got in, and man, who knows, if the hospital wasn’t right there, I couldn’t be sitting here talking to you today.”

Pierce carried a gun with him for two years after the incident. He was traumatized and had become paranoid.

Pierce didn’t allow the incident to impact him too much on the court, though. He remarkably played all 82 games for the Celtics in the 2000-01 season. Pierce was shining on the court too, as he averaged 25.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.7 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game in that campaign. He would go on to establish himself as one of the best players of the decade, with his crowning moment being when he won the title and Finals MVP with the Celtics in 2008.

Gautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
