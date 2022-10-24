Paul Pierce Couldn't Wait To Call Out The Los Angeles Lakers: "The Lakers Team Is Built Worse Than Kendrick Perkins"

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most popular NBA franchises. For starters, the Lakers are a big market team, and they have the ability to attract star players to the roster. Over the years, the Lakers have done that a plethora of times and have managed to win several NBA Championships thanks to those star players.

Currently, the three biggest stars on the Lakers' roster are LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook. But since the arrival of Westbrook, the Lakers have struggled a lot. After an underwhelming last season, the Lakers have started the 2022-23 NBA season with a record of 0-3.

Following this disappointing start, the fanbase couldn't be more frustrated by the Lakers' struggles. Apart from fans, many NBA analysts have also targeted the Lakers with their trolls.

Paul Pierce Roasts Lakers And Kendrick Perkins With A Single Tweet

After seeing the Lakers struggle in the first three games of the season, many have called out general manager Rob Pelinka for poorly building the roster. It's evident that the Lakers are in desperate need of excellent shooters who can put an end to the team's struggles from deep.

Former NBA star and Hall of Famer Paul Pierce decided to call out the Lakers and his former colleague, Kendrick Perkins, in one of his recent tweets.

"The Lakers team is built worse than Kendrick Perkins carry on."

Pierce used Perkins' signature 'carry on' phrase to end the tweet. It was obvious that he called out the Lakers roster for being poorly constructed and claimed that it's worse than Kendrick Perkins.

Considering the fact that Pierce spent the best years of his career with the Boston Celtics, it's no surprise that he called out the Lakers. The two franchises have one of the biggest rivalries in the history of the NBA.