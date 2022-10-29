The Los Angeles Lakers suffered the 5th defeat of the season after the Minnesota Timberwolves took care of them and beat them on Friday night. Without Anthony Davis on the court, the Purple and Gold tried to compete, but they couldn't keep up with the T-Wolves.

Obviously, fans weren't happy about this result. Some even claimed that the team needs to trade LeBron James, while others stated that the team is wasting the final years of LeBron's good moments with this disastrous team.

It's unclear what's next for the Lakers, as many think they need to make a trade, and put everybody on the table to get the best package in return. So far, the front office hasn't made any move, but as the days go by and losses keep coming, more people are convinced that the Lakers need to make a major roster overhaul to overcome this situation.

Paul Pierce Says Los Angeles Lakers Should 'Blow It Up' After 5th Loss Of The Season

Paul Pierce has been very vocal about this Lakers situation, and even before the season started, he claimed the Purple and Gold weren't good enough to compete. Now, the time has proven him right, and Pierce keeps sharing his opinion about this, saying that it's time for the Lakers to blow things up and take a different route with the roster.

"Time fa tha Lakes to bow it up," The Truth wrote on Twitter.

It's been reported that the Lakers would like to wait for 20 or 25 games before making a decision on their roster. However, seeing how terrible things are going so far, it wouldn't be a surprise if they decide to wait for fewer games to make a big trade, trying to bolster their ranks.

Many have suggested that Russell Westbrook should be shipped away, but Russ has shown flashes of his quality in recent games. This is one of the biggest stories in the NBA right now and everybody has something to say about it. In the end, the final decision belongs to the team's front office and right now, they aren't thinking about parting ways with any of their players.