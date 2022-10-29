Skip to main content

'Trade LeBron' Goes Viral On Twitter After Lakers Fall To 0-5

'Trade LeBron' Goes Viral On Twitter After Lakers Fall To 0-5

LeBron James' arrival in Los Angeles in 2018 was a turning point for the Lakers. They had been an absolute mess for nearly a decade and LeBron gave them some much-needed star power. He helped them win a long-awaited championship in 2020, but it is fair to say that apart from that one season, LeBron hasn't had the greatest of times in Los Angeles.

They have only made the playoffs twice in his 4 seasons and the way this campaign is going, it looks like they won't make it in yet again. The latest setback in this nightmarish campaign came as the Lakers lost their 5th straight game to start the season, as the Timberwolves emerged victorious by a 111-102 scoreline. 

Trade LeBron Goes Viral On Twitter After Lakers Fall To 0-5

The Lakers now have the worst record in the NBA, something you would never have thought would happen to a team that has LeBron on it, but the reality is that the Lakers just aren't that good. It has gotten to a point now, where 'Trade LeBron' was trending on Twitter.

"'Trade LeBron' is trending on Twitter after the Lakers fall to 0-5 on the NBA season."

"Lakers fans are not handling this start well 😅"

Some of these might be disgruntled Lakers fans who have never really accepted LeBron. The rest might well just be LeBron fans, who just want him to get out of this messy situation at the earliest. Whatever the case may be, James cannot be traded right now as he signed that extension recently, so he isn't going anywhere no matter what.

Trading LeBron isn't just something that has come up on Twitter, however. Stephen A. Smith said the Lakers should trade him as he is the only one with any value on the team and that might well be true. They'll have to give up assets to get rid of Russell Westbrook, while Anthony Davis wouldn't get them anywhere near the haul they gave up to get him, as everyone knows by now that he can't stay healthy. Jay Williams, meanwhile, said they should consider trading both LeBron and Davis, as they need to think about the future now.

Nothing is going to happen for now at least, as LeBron can't be traded as we mentioned earlier. It is sad to see him being surrounded by a team like this as his career winds down, but he is to blame for signing that extension. He trusted the front office to improve this team and maybe after the kind of start that they've had, GM Rob Pelinka might finally succumb and part with those two first-round picks to save this season.

YOU MAY LIKE

'Trade LeBron' Goes Viral On Twitter After Lakers Fall To 0-5
NBA Media

'Trade LeBron' Goes Viral On Twitter After Lakers Fall To 0-5

By Gautam Varier
LeBron James Makes A Statement After Russell Westbrook's First Game Off The Bech: "He Was Great. All Game."
NBA Media

LeBron James Makes A Statement After Russell Westbrook's First Game Off The Bech: "He Was Great. All Game."

By Gautam Varier
Timberwolves Fans Troll The Lakers, Chant '0-5' After Fifth Straight Loss
NBA Media

Timberwolves Fans Troll The Lakers, Chant '0-5' After Fifth Straight Loss

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans Destroy LeBron James And The Lakers After They Lost Their 5th Straight Game: "These Guys Are Terrible At Basketball"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Destroy LeBron James And The Lakers After They Lost Their 5th Straight Game: "These Guys Are Terrible At Basketball"

By Gautam Varier
Lakers Fans Are Excited After Russell Westbrook Reportedly Wants Out Of LA
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Apologize To Russell Westbrook After Explosive Performance Off The Bench: "The Brodie Can Still Play!"

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James
NBA Media

''What Are We Taking For Granted?'': Shannon Sharpe Takes Shots At LeBron James' Cryptic Message

By Nico Martinez
NBA Insider Gives A Concerning Update On Jonathan Kuminga: "The Way The Team Is Built, He Has To Wait, And It Does Not Seem Like Waiting Is In His DNA."
NBA Media

NBA Insider Gives A Concerning Update On Jonathan Kuminga: "The Way The Team Is Built, He Has To Wait, And It Does Not Seem Like Waiting Is In His DNA."

By Gautam Varier
Magic Johnson Reveals The Pitch He Gave LeBron James To Get Him To Join The Lakers: "You Can Be Responsible For The Greatest Franchise In The World, Turning It Around And Leading Us Back To A Championship..."
NBA Media

Magic Johnson Reveals The Pitch He Gave LeBron James To Get Him To Join The Lakers: "You Can Be Responsible For The Greatest Franchise In The World, Turning It Around And Leading Us Back To A Championship..."

By Nico Martinez
Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Video: When Russell Westbrook Put Up The First 50-PT Triple Double Since Kareem In 1995

By Nico Martinez
Michael Jordan's First 3 NBA Dunks Have Become Viral
NBA Media

Michael Jordan's First 3 NBA Dunks Have Become Viral

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Adam Silver
NBA Media

League Owners Could Cause Next NBA Lockout Trying To Replace Salary Cap With An 'Upper Salary Limit' On Next CBA Contract

By Nico Martinez
ESPN Expert Kirk Goldsberry Shares The List Of 5 Least Efficient Jump Shooters, And Lakers Fans Will Not Like This One
NBA Media

ESPN Expert Kirk Goldsberry Shares The List Of 5 Least Efficient Jump Shooters, And Lakers Fans Will Not Like This One

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Russell Westbrook To Come Off The Bench vs. Timberwolves Tonight
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook To Come Off The Bench vs. Timberwolves Tonight

By Orlando Silva
NBA Analyst Claims Brooklyn Nets Are ''Creamy And They're Soft In The Middle''
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Claims Brooklyn Nets Are ''Creamy And They're Soft In The Middle''

By Nico Martinez
Charles Barkley Reveals The Phoenix Suns Didn't Want To Send Deandre Ayton And Mikal Bridges For Kevin Durant
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Revealed The Phoenix Suns Didn't Want To Send Deandre Ayton And Mikal Bridges For Kevin Durant

By Nico Martinez
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Disappointed In Anthony Davis After He Misses First Game Of The Season: "His Goal Was To Play All 82 Games And He Couldn’t Even Last 5 Games..."

By Nico Martinez