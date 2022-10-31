Paul Pierce Thinks The Nets Should Try To Trade Kevin Durant For Anthony Davis

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Brooklyn Nets cannot seem to catch a break this season. After being touted as one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, the Nets have failed to live up to those expectations. As of now, the franchise has a record of 1-5 and are currently on a four-game losing streak following a tough defeat against the Indiana Pacers.

The Nets' head coach Steve Nash defined that loss as a disaster. The Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons don't seem to be working. After all, losing to a tanking team is never a good feeling.

Following the defeat, KD revealed that everyone in the locker room was pissed, and obviously, they like to win. Keeping that in mind, what can the Nets do in order to win some games?

Paul Pierce Suggests A Wild Blockbuster Trade Between The Nets And The Lakers

Throughout the offseason, the Nets and the Lakers were reportedly in touch to discuss a potential trade. But the key pieces in the rumored trade were Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook.

But former NBA star Paul Pierce believes the Nets should try to strike a deal with the Lakers around Kevin Durant. Yes, the Boston Celtics legend suggested that the two teams should straight-up exchange KD and AD.

What’s going on with the Brooklyn Nets. I think it’s time to start the AD for KD rumors right now.

Durant is unarguably the best player on the current Nets roster. But there's only so much a single player can do. With that being said, it's still unlikely that the Nets will trade Durant for Davis.

While AD is a great player, he has struggled to stay healthy over the last few seasons. So the Nets may end up digging a hole for themselves if they trade away their superstar in exchange for Davis.