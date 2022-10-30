Skip to main content

Steve Nash Reacts To Nets' Loss To Pacers: "It Was A Disaster."

Steve Nash Reacts To Nets' Loss To Pacers: "It Was A Disaster."

Steve Nash minced no words after the Brooklyn Nets' 116-125 loss to the Indiana Pacers as the side tumbled down to a 1-5 run.

The Pacers sans Myles Turner notched up 33 fourth-quarter points against the Nets whose poor defense was one of the key factors in the loss. Their opposition also set a new franchise record of 23 3-pointers further rubbing salt on the Nets' woes.

Speaking to the media postgame, Steve Nash was as livid as he could get and didn't hold back when it came to describing the team's almost-invisible defense.

“It was a disaster,” Steve Nash said. “I didn’t see the will, the desire, or the connectivity necessary to get stops and get rebounds.”

Further echoing the sentiment was Kevin Durant who called for accountability from each member of the team.

“That’s on the individuals. We got to take pride individually. Coach could do so much, he can tell you what to do, but he’s not playing for us. At the end of the day, coaching matters, chemistry, all that stuff matters, but at the end of the day we’re individuals. So we got to be better as individuals, and then we’ll bring that to the group and figure it out. But each guy’s just got to dig down deeper and be better.”

Rebounding was one of the differences between the teams. While Indiana had 16 offensive rebounds, Brooklyn turned up ten short and had just six, playing its part in the loss.

Steve Nash Stresses For Resilience Amid Adversity

Despite the 1-5 figure, Brooklyn has room for change and perhaps that could start after their loss to the Pacers. 

Irrespective of the off-court drama that has Kyrie Irving in the middle of it, the team's composition and style of play puts them in a better position to deliver a better outcome. Earlier, Durant and Nash had spoken of the need to stay resilient and the latter asked for the same from his team. Per a ClutchPoints report:

“When things don’t go our way, we haven’t had enough resilience to push through,” Steve Nash said after the loss. “And that’s what we’re looking for right now.”

“We have to look deep, deep inside ourselves to decide what we want to do,” he continued. “What do we want to accomplish? Do we want to give up on this because it’s been difficult early? Or do we want to stay the course and start to build something?”

The Nets will face the Pacers again in a rematch and will take on the Chicago Bulls and the Washington Wizards next.

YOU MAY LIKE

Steve Nash Reacts To Nets' Loss To Pacers: "It Was A Disaster."
NBA Media

Steve Nash Reacts To Nets' Loss To Pacers: "It Was A Disaster."

By Aaron Abhishek
Former Brooklyn Nets Employee Says Team Needs To 'Re-Evaluate' If It's Worthy Keeping Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Former Brooklyn Nets Employee Says Team Needs To 'Re-Evaluate' If It's Worthy Keeping Kyrie Irving

By Orlando Silva
Richard Jefferson Slams Kyrie Irving For Not Deleting His AntiSemitic Tweet
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Slams Kyrie Irving For Not Deleting His AntiSemitic Tweet

By Aaron Abhishek
Former NBA Player Says Ben Simmons Is 'Damaged': "He's Just Out There Because It's An Obligation."
NBA Media

Former NBA Player Says Ben Simmons Is 'Damaged': "He's Just Out There Because It's An Obligation."

By Orlando Silva
Magic Johnson Admits His Relationship With Larry Bird Was 'Fractured' Because Of Lakers vs. Celtics Rivalry
NBA Media

Magic Johnson Admits His Relationship With Larry Bird Was 'Fractured' Because Of Lakers vs. Celtics Rivalry

By Orlando Silva
Kevin Durant Makes Blunt Admission About Nets' Locker Room Following Kyrie Irving's Tweet
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Makes Blunt Admission About Nets' Locker Room Following Kyrie Irving's Tweet

By Aaron Abhishek
Udonis Haslem Hits Back At Paul Pierce And Kevin Garnett For Criticizing Miami's Inconsistent Run
NBA Media

Udonis Haslem Hits Back At Paul Pierce And Kevin Garnett For Criticizing Miami's Inconsistent Run

By Aaron Abhishek
Russell Westbrook Says Nobody's Going To Feel Sorry For Lakers Amid Their Bad Moment
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Says Nobody's Going To Feel Sorry For Lakers Amid Their Bad Moment

By Aaron Abhishek
The NBA Players With The Most Assists Titles
NBA

The NBA Players With The Most Assists Titles

By Nick Mac
Derrick Rose Revealed He Beefed With A Chicago Reporter Before Leaving Bulls
NBA Media

Derrick Rose Revealed He Beefed With A Chicago Reporter Before Leaving Bulls

By Orlando Silva
Robert Horry Is Upset With The Lakers' "Crazy" Shot Selection
NBA Media

Robert Horry Is Upset With The Lakers' "Crazy" Shot Selection

By Aaron Abhishek
Paul Pierce Thought Klay Thompson Should Have Included Him In His Top 5 Shooters List
NBA Media

Paul Pierce Thought Klay Thompson Should Have Included Him In His Top 5 Shooters List

By Gautam Varier
Kyrie Irving Had Heated Exchange With Reporter Asking About His 'Promotion' Of An Anti-Semitic Movie
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Had Heated Exchange With Reporter Asking About His 'Promotion' Of An Anti-Semitic Movie

By Orlando Silva
All-Time 4-Ring Superteam vs. All-Time 6+ Rings Superteam: Who Would Win A 7-Game Series?
NBA

All-Time 4-Ring Superteam vs. All-Time 6+ Rings Superteam: Who Would Win A 7-Game Series?

By Kyle Daubs
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Denver Nuggets: Anthony Davis Is Questionable, LeBron James Is Probable
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Denver Nuggets: Anthony Davis Is Questionable, LeBron James Is Probable

By Aaron Abhishek
LeBron James And Stephen Curry’s Best Teammates Throughout Their Careers (Only All-Stars)
NBA

LeBron James And Stephen Curry’s Best Teammates Throughout Their Careers (Only All-Stars)

By Nick Mac