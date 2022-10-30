Steve Nash Reacts To Nets' Loss To Pacers: "It Was A Disaster."

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Nash minced no words after the Brooklyn Nets' 116-125 loss to the Indiana Pacers as the side tumbled down to a 1-5 run.

The Pacers sans Myles Turner notched up 33 fourth-quarter points against the Nets whose poor defense was one of the key factors in the loss. Their opposition also set a new franchise record of 23 3-pointers further rubbing salt on the Nets' woes.

Speaking to the media postgame, Steve Nash was as livid as he could get and didn't hold back when it came to describing the team's almost-invisible defense.

“It was a disaster,” Steve Nash said. “I didn’t see the will, the desire, or the connectivity necessary to get stops and get rebounds.”

Further echoing the sentiment was Kevin Durant who called for accountability from each member of the team.

“That’s on the individuals. We got to take pride individually. Coach could do so much, he can tell you what to do, but he’s not playing for us. At the end of the day, coaching matters, chemistry, all that stuff matters, but at the end of the day we’re individuals. So we got to be better as individuals, and then we’ll bring that to the group and figure it out. But each guy’s just got to dig down deeper and be better.”

Rebounding was one of the differences between the teams. While Indiana had 16 offensive rebounds, Brooklyn turned up ten short and had just six, playing its part in the loss.

Steve Nash Stresses For Resilience Amid Adversity

Despite the 1-5 figure, Brooklyn has room for change and perhaps that could start after their loss to the Pacers.

Irrespective of the off-court drama that has Kyrie Irving in the middle of it, the team's composition and style of play puts them in a better position to deliver a better outcome. Earlier, Durant and Nash had spoken of the need to stay resilient and the latter asked for the same from his team. Per a ClutchPoints report:

“When things don’t go our way, we haven’t had enough resilience to push through,” Steve Nash said after the loss. “And that’s what we’re looking for right now.”

“We have to look deep, deep inside ourselves to decide what we want to do,” he continued. “What do we want to accomplish? Do we want to give up on this because it’s been difficult early? Or do we want to stay the course and start to build something?”

The Nets will face the Pacers again in a rematch and will take on the Chicago Bulls and the Washington Wizards next.