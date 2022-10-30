Skip to main content

Kevin Durant Opens Up On Mood In Nets Locker Room After Team Loses Four Straight: "We're Pissed... We Like To Win."

The Brooklyn Nets have recently lost against the Indiana Pacers, making it their fourth loss in a row. Losing four in a row for any non-tanking team isn't good, especially not for a team with as much talent as the Brooklyn Nets.

After the team's recent game, Kevin Durant delivered an honest take on the mood in the Brooklyn Nets locker room, noting that the team is "pissed" as they all "like to win". It is clear that the Brooklyn Nets will be motivated even more to win after their latest loss.

We're pissed. We enjoy basketball, we like to win though. So of course when we lose a game it will be a somber mood. It will change once we start playing good basketball. We got a lot of basketball to be played ahead of us.

Kevin Durant is definitely right in saying that there is still a lot of basketball left in the season. The Brooklyn Nets still have 76 games to play, and if they do well in those games, it is easy to see them being a successful team in the Eastern Conference simply due to the team's composition. In fact, recently, Ben Simmons claimed that this Nets team could still be the best team in the league.

F*** yeah. I believe we can be the best team in the NBA.

There is no doubt that it's good to see the stars remain confident amidst the recent adversity that has hit the team. They will have to claw their way back up the standings, but it is clear that the Brooklyn Nets are not panicking about this slow start.

Kevin Durant Has Received Some Criticism Due To The Nets Losses

There is no question that Kevin Durant is still one of the best players in the league today, and he is generally considered a top-5 player in the league. Despite his individual talent, he has recently been criticized amidst the team's losing streak, with Isiah Thomas wildly claiming that his 30 points "is just 30", rather than him dominating the game and leading to wins.

"The thing I'm noticing right away with Durant is that he used to get 30 and that meant he dominated the game," said Isiah Thomas. "Now his 30 is just 30. Normally, when he got 30, it was like okay the game is over and his team won. Now, it's a 30 where you still asking what happened."

The criticism will likely subside once the Brooklyn Nets go on a run and string some wins together. Though Kevin Durant is clearly no longer in his prime, he is still a lethal shot-creator and scorer.

Hopefully, we see the Brooklyn Nets find some success this season. They definitely have the star power and the depth to be a good team, but it'll be key for them to not get complacent and start to win more games as a team, rather than relying on individual talent.

