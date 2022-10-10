Skip to main content

Phil Jackson Revealed That His Favorite Michael Jordan Moment Was When He Stole The Ball From Karl Malone And Scored The Game-Winner In The 1998 NBA Finals

Phil Jackson Revealed That His Favorite Michael Jordan Moment Was When He Stole The Ball From Karl Malone And Scored The Game-Winner In The 1998 NBA Finals

Michael Jordan won 6 NBA championships during his career, but he never won one without Phil Jackson as his head coach. Jackson is the most successful coach in NBA history, having won 11 championships in 20 seasons at the helm with the Bulls and the Lakers. He has his share of critics, who point to the fact that he only won titles because he had Jordan and then later Kobe Bryant, but conversely, they never won anything when he wasn't their coach.

Regardless of what you think of Jackson's coaching acumen and where he should rank among the great coaches, both Jordan and Kobe knew that he gave them the best chance at winning. He won like no one else did, and we are pretty confident no one is ever going to surpass him in championships.

Phil Jackson Revealed His Favorite Michael Jordan Moment

Jackson had a lot of great moments during his career, as you would expect for someone who won so much. He was asked during an interview in 2014 about what was his favorite Jordan moment, and Jackson pointed to Game 6 against the Jazz in the 1998 NBA Finals.

(starts at 3:20 mark):

"I think the moment that means a lot to me was the last game that we were on the floor together against Utah. He was missing his shot and he was letting his hand go a little bit and I just said 'You know you gotta follow through on the shot' and then I said 'Listen we've got 30 some seconds 9 seconds, there's a timeout, they're not going to call a timeout. We're down by 3, this is what we're going to run, when you score when they come back, they're going to go to Karl. You can come back and strip him in this situation. You know the play, you know what they're going to do, they're going to cross pick and Hornacek's gonna set it and see if you can get the ball out of his hands.' and he did it. It was a great steal and he went down scored on the same play, but this time he took a jump shot and that sequence was the culmination of young minds that were working together."

That was one of the most iconic moments in NBA history, which secured a second three-peat in the 1990s for Jordan and the Bulls. It is a shame that the dynasty ended with that shot, too, as Jackson, Jordan, and Scottie Pippen would all leave the team after that.

While Jackson was full of praise for Jordan for the way that game ended, it is easy to see that he wanted to get the point across that all of it happened because he told MJ to do it. Classic Phil right there to make it about himself. Jackson also once spoke about how leadership was the biggest difference between MJ and Kobe, as he stated that Michael was masterful at controlling the emotional climate of the team, something Jackson himself was pretty good at.

YOU MAY LIKE

James Harden Reveals What Makes Joel Embiid So Special: "He's Second To None. He's One Of One."
NBA Media

James Harden Reveals What Makes Joel Embiid So Special: "He's Second To None. He's One Of One."

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans Are In 'Delirium Mode' After Victor Wembanyama Scored 37 Points Against Scoot Henderson: "He Is The Future GOAT."
NBA Media

NBA Scout Gives Hilarious Line About Watching Victor Wembanyama On The Court: "Like Watching Jesus Walk On Water.”

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James Remembers What Kobe Bryant First Told On The Day He Became A Laker: “The Day I Signed, Kobe Said You Family Now."
NBA Media

LeBron James Remembers What Kobe Bryant First Told On The Day He Became A Laker: “The Day I Signed, Kobe Said You Family Now."

By Nico Martinez
Stephen A. Smith Says Draymond Green Wants To Play For The Lakers, Expects This To Be His Last Year Playing With Stephen Curry
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Says Draymond Green Wants To Play For The Lakers, Expects This To Be His Last Year Playing With Stephen Curry

By Nico Martinez
Jeanie Buss Says She'll Never Put The Lakers In A Position To Tank For Draft Picks: "My Father Never Tanked In 32 Years"
NBA Media

Jeanie Buss On Her Goal Of Having The Most Championships In The NBA: "We Are Now Tied With The Celtics, And I Gotta Get Number 18 Before They Do..."

By Nico Martinez
Kendrick Perkins Praises Jordan Poole's Mental Toughness Amid Beef With Draymond Green: "He Got His Mind On His Money And Rightfully So."
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Praises Jordan Poole's Mental Toughness Amid Beef With Draymond Green: "He Got His Mind On His Money And Rightfully So."

By Nico Martinez
Doc Rivers Says James Harden Can Be Like A Scoring Version Of Magic Johnson For 76ers This Season: "We Don’t Have A Point Guard..."
NBA Media

Doc Rivers Says James Harden Can Be Like A Scoring Version Of Magic Johnson For 76ers This Season: "We Don’t Have A Point Guard..."

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans React To LeBron James Showing Off His New Nike 20 Shoes By Jumping Out Of A Pool: "This Might Be The Best Commercial I've Seen"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To LeBron James Showing Off His New Nike 20 Shoes By Jumping Out Of A Pool: "This Might Be The Best Commercial I've Seen"

By Divij Kulkarni
Deandre Ayton Said Everything Is Back To Normal Between Him And Monty Williams: "We Talk Man... Nothing Has Changed, To Be Honest."
NBA Media

Deandre Ayton Said Everything Is Back To Normal Between Him And Monty Williams: "We Talk Man... Nothing Has Changed, To Be Honest."

By Divij Kulkarni
Warriors Analyst Says Jordan Poole Has Not Forgiven Draymond Green And Is Not Happy
NBA Media

Warriors Analyst Says Jordan Poole Has Not Forgiven Draymond Green And Is Not Happy

By Divij Kulkarni
Top 100 Best NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season: 30-11
NBA

Top 100 Best NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season: 30-11

By Nick Mac
After Retiring From The NBA, Wilt Chamberlain Enjoyed A Successful Volleyball Career
NBA Media

After Retiring From The NBA, Wilt Chamberlain Enjoyed A Successful Volleyball Career

By Titan Frey
Michael Jordan's All-Time Starting Five vs. LeBron James' All-Time Lakers Starting Five: Who Would Win A 7-Game Series?
NBA

Michael Jordan's All-Time Starting Five vs. LeBron James' All-Time Lakers Starting Five: Who Would Win A 7-Game Series?

By Nick Mac
The Top 3 NBA Draft Picks From 2001 To 2010: Cleveland Cavaliers Selected The Greatest Player Of The 21st Century
NBA

The Top 3 NBA Draft Picks From 2001 To 2010: Cleveland Cavaliers Selected The Greatest Player Of The 21st Century

By Eddie Bitar
Bronny James Signs An NIL Deal With Nike
NBA Media

Bronny James Signs NIL Deal With Nike

By Divij Kulkarni
Shaquille O'Neal Hilariously Explains Why He Lied About Spending $155,000 On A $55,000 Bike: "I Want You To Look Good Jesse, You Know I Love You."
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Hilariously Explains Why He Lied About Spending $155,000 On A $55,000 Bike: "I Want You To Look Good Jesse, You Know I Love You."

By Divij Kulkarni