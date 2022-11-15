Proposed 3-Team Trade Involving The Lakers, Warriors, And Jazz: Draymond Green To The Lakers, Warriors Get Jordan Clarkson

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors both find themselves in a situation that is not ideal. The Warriors started the season with a losing record, something many did not expect. Head Coach Steve Kerr has already sounded off on some of his players, especially the youngsters like Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman.

Their plight is still better than that of the Los Angeles Lakers though, who are among the worst teams in the entire league. Russell Westbrook has improved and is playing at a much higher level, but the roster remains disappointing. Anthony Davis recently showed a glimpse of how good he can be, but until the roster is more fleshed out with good role players, their fortunes are unlikely to change.

The Utah Jazz is on the other end of the spectrum, they have opened the season as one of the best teams in the league. Their success isn't most sustainable though, and at some point, the temptation to tank for Victor Wembanyama might take over. The Jazz can flip some of their better players for assets though, which has led to some interesting trades being proposed.

Trade Idea Involving The Lakers, Warriors, And Jazz Might Work Out For All Three Teams

The Los Angeles Lakers might have to move on from Russell Westbrook, even with his better showings, he's the only major asset they can flip. And Heavy.com recently suggested a three-team trade that might just work for all parties involved.

Warriors receive: Jordan Clarkson, Malik Beasley, Kelly Olynyk

Lakers receive: Green, Mike Conley

Jazz receive: Russell Westbrook, James Wiseman, 2027 1st-Round Pick (via LAL), 2029 1st-Round Pick (via LAL)

Draymond Green and Mike Conley would both be significant additions for the Lakers, while the Warriors would also get some role players that they could use at the minute. Jordan Clarkson, Malik Beasley, and Kelly Olynyk have all started the season well and can contribute to any team wanting to win now like the Warriors. For the Jazz, they would get Westbrook's expiring contract to clear up space, alongside the two Lakers picks that Danny Ainge reportedly covets.

Now Utah might decide that their players are worth a lot more than the return being mentioned here, and this deal isn't even one that's very likely to happen. But it's a way that every team can benefit and certainly, stranger things have taken place in the NBA during the history of the league.

