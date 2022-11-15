Skip to main content

Proposed 3-Team Trade Involving The Lakers, Warriors, And Jazz: Draymond Green To The Lakers, Warriors Get Jordan Clarkson

Proposed 3-Team Trade Involving The Lakers, Warriors, And Jazz: Draymond Green To The Lakers, Warriors Get Jordan Clarkson

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors both find themselves in a situation that is not ideal. The Warriors started the season with a losing record, something many did not expect. Head Coach Steve Kerr has already sounded off on some of his players, especially the youngsters like Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman. 

Their plight is still better than that of the Los Angeles Lakers though, who are among the worst teams in the entire league. Russell Westbrook has improved and is playing at a much higher level, but the roster remains disappointing. Anthony Davis recently showed a glimpse of how good he can be, but until the roster is more fleshed out with good role players, their fortunes are unlikely to change. 

The Utah Jazz is on the other end of the spectrum, they have opened the season as one of the best teams in the league. Their success isn't most sustainable though, and at some point, the temptation to tank for Victor Wembanyama might take over. The Jazz can flip some of their better players for assets though, which has led to some interesting trades being proposed. 

Trade Idea Involving The Lakers, Warriors, And Jazz Might Work Out For All Three Teams

The Los Angeles Lakers might have to move on from Russell Westbrook, even with his better showings, he's the only major asset they can flip. And Heavy.com recently suggested a three-team trade that might just work for all parties involved. 

Warriors receive: Jordan Clarkson, Malik Beasley, Kelly Olynyk

Lakers receive: Green, Mike Conley

Jazz receive: Russell Westbrook, James Wiseman, 2027 1st-Round Pick (via LAL), 2029 1st-Round Pick (via LAL)

Draymond Green and Mike Conley would both be significant additions for the Lakers, while the Warriors would also get some role players that they could use at the minute. Jordan Clarkson, Malik Beasley, and Kelly Olynyk have all started the season well and can contribute to any team wanting to win now like the Warriors. For the Jazz, they would get Westbrook's expiring contract to clear up space, alongside the two Lakers picks that Danny Ainge reportedly covets

Now Utah might decide that their players are worth a lot more than the return being mentioned here, and this deal isn't even one that's very likely to happen. But it's a way that every team can benefit and certainly, stranger things have taken place in the NBA during the history of the league. 

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

Proposed 3-Team Trade Involving The Lakers, Warriors, And Jazz: Draymond Green To The Lakers, Warriors Get Jordan Clarkson
NBA Media

Proposed 3-Team Trade Involving The Lakers, Warriors, And Jazz: Draymond Green To The Lakers, Warriors Get Jordan Clarkson

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fan Pulled Beside Michael Jordan Who Was In A Yellow Ferrari Smoking A Cigar
NBA Media

NBA Fan Pulled Beside Michael Jordan Who Was In A Yellow Ferrari Smoking A Cigar

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Charles Barkley Once Gave A Generous Tip Worth $25,000 After Winning Huge Money By Playing Blackjack
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Once Gave A Generous Tip Worth $25,000 After Winning Huge Money By Playing Blackjack

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Steve Kerr Reveals That James Wiseman Will Be Sent To The G League For An Extended Period Of Time
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Reveals That James Wiseman Will Be Sent To The G League For An Extended Period Of Time

By Gautam Varier
Jordan Poole Tries To Encourage James Wiseman After Steve Kerr Sent Him To The G-League: "It’s Not A Punishment."
NBA Media

Jordan Poole Tries To Encourage James Wiseman After Steve Kerr Sent Him To The G-League: "It’s Not A Punishment."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
5 Trades That Could Reshape The Golden State Warriors Into An Unstoppable Superteam
NBA

5 Trades That Could Reshape The Golden State Warriors Into An Unstoppable Superteam

By Eddie Bitar
Every NBA Team's Best Player In The 1980s
NBA

Every NBA Team's Best Player In The 1980s

By Nick Mac
Lakers Target Eric Gordon Posts A Cryptic Emoji After The Rockets' Last Game
NBA Media

Lakers' Target Eric Gordon Posts A Cryptic Emoji After The Rockets' Last Game

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Shaquille O’Neal
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Says His Superpower Is Getting Mad: "When I Get Mad It's Over"

By Gautam Varier
Steve Kerr Doesn't Want To Start Jordan Poole Over Klay Thompson
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Doesn't Want To Start Jordan Poole Over Klay Thompson

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans Love Jimmy Butler's Clutch Defense And Game-Winning Block Against Devin Booker: "Real Mamba Mentality Meets Fake Mamba Mentality."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Love Jimmy Butler's Clutch Defense And Game-Winning Block Against Devin Booker: "Real Mamba Mentality Meets Fake Mamba Mentality."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Video Of Karl Malone Elbowing Michael Jordan, David Robinson, Isiah Thomas: "Jordan Is Down And Hurt... His Nose Is Bleeding"
NBA Media

Video Of Karl Malone Elbowing Michael Jordan, David Robinson, Isiah Thomas: "Jordan Is Down And Hurt... His Nose Is Bleeding"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Gregg Popovich Hilariously Reveals His Favorite Animal
NBA Media

Gregg Popovich Hilariously Reveals His Favorite Animal

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans React To Shaquille O'Neal's New Docuseries Releasing On HBO Max
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Shaquille O'Neal's New Docuseries Releasing On HBO

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans Brutally Troll Richard Jefferson For Picking Klay Thompson Over Stephen Curry For A Shot With His Life On The Line
NBA Media

NBA Fans Brutally Troll Richard Jefferson For Picking Klay Thompson Over Stephen Curry For A Shot With His Life On The Line

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Shaquille O'Neal Jokes That Stevie Wonder Can See: "What's Up, Big Diesel?"
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Jokes That Stevie Wonder Can See: "What's Up, Big Diesel?"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya