Skip to main content

Steve Kerr Sounds Off On Warriors' Youngsters Making Mistakes: "We're Not A Team That Can Afford It"

Steve Kerr Sounds Off On Warriors' Youngsters Making Mistakes: "We're Not A Team That Can Afford It"

The Golden State Warriors are the defending champions, and there was a lot of optimism for the team going into the 2022-23 season. And Stephen Curry, the reigning Finals MVP, has picked up right where he left off, performing at an incredibly high level and winning games for his team. However, outside of Curry's incredible performances, the rest of the roster has disappointed. 

The team has the 3rd worst record in the Western Conference, they currently find themselves in 13th place in the standings. They have lost several winnable games, and a large problem with the team is the weakness of their bench. Klay Thompson has struggled, as has Jordan Poole, but the lineups involving Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and James Wiseman have not produced what the Warriors might have hoped they would. And Steve Kerr has now addressed the situation. 

Steve Kerr Says The Golden State Warriors Cannot Withstand The Mistakes The Team's Youngsters Are Making

This roster was supposed to have the perfect blend of youth and experience, with the old guard being supported by emerging youngsters. However, Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga have struggled to make their marks, while former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman has also looked like a non-factor in most of the games he has played in. And Steve Kerr explained why he is no longer relying on his youngsters after the Warriors lost to the Kings (via The Athletic). 

“The hard part for Moses and JK and Wise is they’re young guys who need to learn by making mistakes to figure out what they can and can’t do,” Kerr said. “But we’re not a team that can afford to let guys make mistakes. It’s unfair to them, but it’s the reality of what we’re facing. The way we’re playing, we’re not good enough to withstand a lot of mistakes.”

Young players are notorious for making mistakes, they need to learn what not to do as much as they need to learn what to do. And the Warriors may eventually find a way to let their young guys develop, it's just hard for them to do it at this juncture. Wiseman, Kuminga, and Moody all came into the NBA with a lot of hype and the talent is there if they can take the next step. But with the team's season sliding fast, solutions will need to be figured out quickly for everyone's sake. 

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

Steve Kerr Sounds Off On Warriors' Youngsters Making Mistakes: "We're Not A Team That Can Afford It"
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Sounds Off On Warriors' Youngsters Making Mistakes: "We're Not A Team That Can Afford It"

By Divij Kulkarni
Kevin Durant Admits He Didn't Like Luka Doncic's Game As A Rookie: "He Plays So Slow"
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Admits He Didn't Like Luka Doncic's Game As A Rookie: "He Plays So Slow"

By Gautam Varier
Patrick Beverley Praised LeBron James For His Leadership After The Lakers Beat The Nets
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Praised LeBron James For His Leadership After The Lakers Beat The Nets

By Gautam Varier
Klay Thompson And Andre Iguodala Have Reportedly Lost 50% Of The Salary They Took In Bitcoin Last Season
NBA Media

Klay Thompson And Andre Iguodala Have Reportedly Lost 50% Of The Salary They Took In Bitcoin Last Season

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans Troll The 76ers For Having Their 'Sights' On Kevin Durant: "I Have My Sights Set On Rihanna."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Troll The 76ers For Having Their 'Sights' On Kevin Durant: "I Have My Sights Set On Rihanna."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
lakers three veterans
NBA Trade Rumors

The Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Idea: Los Angeles Lakers Finally Get Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, And Eric Gordon

By Lee Tran
Kevin Durant On Being Defended By Russell Westbrook: "He's Just Going To Hack Me The Whole Time..."
NBA Media

Kevin Durant On Being Defended By Russell Westbrook: "He's Just Going To Hack Me The Whole Time..."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Marcus Jordan Revealed How His Father Michael Jordan Took Away A Gift He Received From Dennis Rodman
NBA Media

Marcus Jordan Revealed How His Father Michael Jordan Took Away A Gift He Received From Dennis Rodman

By Gautam Varier
Paul Pierce Didn't Want To Directly Tell Michael Jordan What He Thought When He First Met Him
NBA Media

Paul Pierce Didn't Want To Directly Tell Michael Jordan What He Thought When He First Met Him

By Divij Kulkarni
Kevin Durant Fired Back At Patrick Beverley's Claims That His Defense Helped The Lakers Beat The Nets
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Fired Back At Patrick Beverley's Claims That His Defense Helped The Lakers Beat The Nets

By Divij Kulkarni
Allen Iverson Said Vince Carter Was A Top 5 Dancer In The Whole World: "Whatever The Young Kids Can Do, Vince Can Do It."
NBA Media

Allen Iverson Said Vince Carter Was A Top 5 Dancer In The Whole World: "Whatever The Young Kids Can Do, Vince Can Do It."

By Divij Kulkarni
Shaquille O'Neal Reveals Where His $400 Million Will Go When He Passes Away
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Reveals Where His $400 Million Will Go When He Passes Away

By Gautam Varier
Fans React To Anthony Davis Monster Performance As Lakers Beat Nets Without LeBron James: "This Is The AD The Lakers Need"
NBA Media

Fans React To Anthony Davis Monster Performance As Lakers Beat Nets Without LeBron James: "This Is The AD The Lakers Need"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James' Tattoos And Their True Meanings
NBA Media

LeBron James' Tattoos And Their True Meanings

By Titan Frey
Allen Iverson Revealed How Tim Duncan Snitched On Their Teammate About A Peanut Butter Prank
NBA Media

Allen Iverson Revealed How Tim Duncan Snitched On Their Teammate About A Peanut Butter Prank

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans Cannot Hold Their Laughter After Commentator Says Kevin Durant 'Swallowed Up' Russell Westbrook: "KD Did What???"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Cannot Hold Their Laughter After Commentator Says Kevin Durant 'Swallowed Up' Russell Westbrook: "KD Did What???"

By Aikansh Chaudhary