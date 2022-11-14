Steve Kerr Sounds Off On Warriors' Youngsters Making Mistakes: "We're Not A Team That Can Afford It"

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Golden State Warriors are the defending champions, and there was a lot of optimism for the team going into the 2022-23 season. And Stephen Curry, the reigning Finals MVP, has picked up right where he left off, performing at an incredibly high level and winning games for his team. However, outside of Curry's incredible performances, the rest of the roster has disappointed.

The team has the 3rd worst record in the Western Conference, they currently find themselves in 13th place in the standings. They have lost several winnable games, and a large problem with the team is the weakness of their bench. Klay Thompson has struggled, as has Jordan Poole, but the lineups involving Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and James Wiseman have not produced what the Warriors might have hoped they would. And Steve Kerr has now addressed the situation.

Steve Kerr Says The Golden State Warriors Cannot Withstand The Mistakes The Team's Youngsters Are Making

This roster was supposed to have the perfect blend of youth and experience, with the old guard being supported by emerging youngsters. However, Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga have struggled to make their marks, while former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman has also looked like a non-factor in most of the games he has played in. And Steve Kerr explained why he is no longer relying on his youngsters after the Warriors lost to the Kings (via The Athletic).

“The hard part for Moses and JK and Wise is they’re young guys who need to learn by making mistakes to figure out what they can and can’t do,” Kerr said. “But we’re not a team that can afford to let guys make mistakes. It’s unfair to them, but it’s the reality of what we’re facing. The way we’re playing, we’re not good enough to withstand a lot of mistakes.”

Young players are notorious for making mistakes, they need to learn what not to do as much as they need to learn what to do. And the Warriors may eventually find a way to let their young guys develop, it's just hard for them to do it at this juncture. Wiseman, Kuminga, and Moody all came into the NBA with a lot of hype and the talent is there if they can take the next step. But with the team's season sliding fast, solutions will need to be figured out quickly for everyone's sake.

