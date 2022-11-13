Steve Kerr Says Stephen Curry Has 'Never Been Better' As He Continues To Dominate

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Warriors may have stumbled out of the blocks in the 2022-23 NBA season but it certainly isn't because of Stephen Curry. The 2-time MVP has been on an absolute tear to start off the new season as he has had to carry the team on his back. It has been a one-man show in Golden State up to this point as the rest of the team hasn't lived up to expectations so far.

Curry was at his destructive best against the Cavaliers in their last game as he took over in the fourth quarter to lead the Warriors to victory. He ended the game with 40 points and in the process, became the oldest player since Michael Jordan in 2002 with consecutive 40-point games, as he had 47 against the Kings prior to this display.

Steve Kerr Says Stephen Curry Has Never Been Better

Curry's numbers this season are truly special, as he is averaging 33.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 6.7 assists while shooting 52.6% from the field, 44.0% from three, and 91.0% from the free throw line. Head coach Steve Kerr who has had front-row seats to watch Curry for nearly a decade at this point, made a bold claim about the superstar's play this season.

(starts at 0:57 mark):

"It's hard to even remember and to compare because he's just been so good for so long. So if I said this is the best he's been Raymond (Ridder) would bring up some eight-game stretch he had last year and the year before that and the year before that. So he's always been brilliant, but I think given the circumstances with our team kind of in a rut and trying to dig our way out of a hole, he's just been spectacular and never been better, I can say that."

Considering Curry won the MVP unanimously in 2016, it is quite something to say that he has never been better. To be fair, his numbers right now are actually better than what they were back then and if the rest of the team was playing anywhere near their best, the Warriors might be sitting at the top of the standings.

Thanks to Steph's heroics, they have won their last two games but it has taken 40-point explosions as we mentioned earlier. Even as great as he is, it isn't possible to sustain this level for the entire season and the Warriors need other guys to start stepping up soon.

