Stephen Curry Is The Oldest Player Since Michael Jordan In 2002 With Consecutive 40-Point Games

Stephen Curry's consecutive 40-point games now make him the oldest player to do so joining Michael Jordan.

The second 40-point game came against the Cleveland Cavaliers where he poured 40 points with 4 rebounds and 5 assists. Curry was also the highest scorer overshadowing the rest of the starters who combined for 38 points in their 106-10 win at the Chase Center.

With back-to-back phenomenal performances, he is now the fifth player in league history to record 40 points or more in consecutive clashes.

Jordan had 40 and 41 points in 2002 against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Phoenix Suns respectively. His contributions guided the Washington Wizards to consecutive wins.

Earlier, the 34-year-old had dished out a 47-point masterclass against the Sacramento Kings to beat them 116-113. His back-to-back performances have also lifted the Warriors' record to 5-7 after they lost five games in a row.

The guard's scintillating performance against the Cavaliers also had some support coming in from Andrew Wiggins (20 points and 6 rebounds) and Jordan Poole (18 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists).

Stephen Curry's Phenomenal Run Keeps Warriors In The Hunt As They Look To Defend Their Title

At the time of writing, Stephen Curry averages 33.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 6.7 assists this season. Per NBC Sports, he could well be on his way to repeating his heroics from the 2016 season when he won MVP unanimously while Golden State had an unforgettable 73-9 run.

Curry's electric performances are crucial for the Warriors to mount another championship run. They looked a far cry from the unit they were in since the start of the season.

After starting off with a win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Opening Night, their run has been fairly inconsistent. Prior to their wins against the Kings and the Cavaliers, they endured an 0-5 run which Curry finally arrested with his 40-point outing.

The Warriors face the Kings again next, followed by clashes against the San Antonio Spurs and the Phoenix Suns. They are currently placed 11th in the West and will look to notch up two more wins to climb the ladder, and needless to say, much of it depends on how their reliable sharpshooter fares.

