Skip to main content

Stephen Curry Is The Oldest Player Since Michael Jordan In 2002 With Consecutive 40-Point Games

Stephen Curry Is The Oldest Player Since Michael Jordan In 2002 With Consecutive 40-Point Games

Stephen Curry's consecutive 40-point games now make him the oldest player to do so joining Michael Jordan. 

The second 40-point game came against the Cleveland Cavaliers where he poured 40 points with 4 rebounds and 5 assists. Curry was also the highest scorer overshadowing the rest of the starters who combined for 38 points in their 106-10 win at the Chase Center. 

With back-to-back phenomenal performances, he is now the fifth player in league history to record 40 points or more in consecutive clashes.

Jordan had 40 and 41 points in 2002 against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Phoenix Suns respectively. His contributions guided the Washington Wizards to consecutive wins.

Earlier, the 34-year-old had dished out a 47-point masterclass against the Sacramento Kings to beat them 116-113. His back-to-back performances have also lifted the Warriors' record to 5-7 after they lost five games in a row.

The guard's scintillating performance against the Cavaliers also had some support coming in from Andrew Wiggins (20 points and 6 rebounds) and Jordan Poole (18 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists).

Stephen Curry's Phenomenal Run Keeps Warriors In The Hunt As They Look To Defend Their Title

At the time of writing, Stephen Curry averages 33.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 6.7 assists this season. Per NBC Sports, he could well be on his way to repeating his heroics from the 2016 season when he won MVP unanimously while Golden State had an unforgettable 73-9 run.

Curry's electric performances are crucial for the Warriors to mount another championship run. They looked a far cry from the unit they were in since the start of the season.

After starting off with a win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Opening Night, their run has been fairly inconsistent. Prior to their wins against the Kings and the Cavaliers, they endured an 0-5 run which Curry finally arrested with his 40-point outing.

The Warriors face the Kings again next, followed by clashes against the San Antonio Spurs and the Phoenix Suns. They are currently placed 11th in the West and will look to notch up two more wins to climb the ladder, and needless to say, much of it depends on how their reliable sharpshooter fares.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

Stephen Curry Is The Oldest Player Since Michael Jordan In 2002 With Consecutive 40-Point Games
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Is The Oldest Player Since Michael Jordan In 2002 With Consecutive 40-Point Games

By Aaron Abhishek
Russell Westbrook Gets Called Out By A Fan For Horrible Play That Probably Ended The Game: "What Is This Horsesh*t From Russ?"
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Gets Called Out By A Fan For Horrible Play That Probably Ended The Game: "What Is This Horsesh*t From Russ?"

By Gautam Varier
Lakers Fans Are Pissed After Team Falls To 2-10: "Worst Team In The NBA"
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Pissed After Team Falls To 2-10: "Worst Team In The NBA"

By Gautam Varier
Stephen Curry
NBA Media

Kevin Durant And NBA Fans React To Stephen Curry's Amazing Fourth Quarter Takeover In Clutch Win Over Cavaliers

By Nico Martinez
Russell Westbrook Gets A Tech After Rocking The Baby On Kevin Huerter In Viral Video
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Gets A Tech After Rocking The Baby On Kevin Huerter In Viral Video

By Gautam Varier
Adrian Wojnarowski Says There Is No Momentum For Kyrie Irving's Return During Nets' Road Trip
NBA Media

Adrian Wojnarowski Says There Is No Momentum For Kyrie Irving's Return During Nets' Road Trip

By Gautam Varier
Ime Udoka
NBA Media

Mystery Team Has Reportedly Been 'Gathering Intel' On Ime Udoka

By Nico Martinez
Anthony Davis Says He Will Try To Be More Vocal And Aggressive With LeBron James Being Out
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Says He Will Try To Be More Vocal And Aggressive With LeBron James Being Out

By Gautam Varier
Patrick Beverley's Message To The Lakers Locker Room After 2-9 Start: "We Have Some Heavy Hitters Coming Back."
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley's Message To The Lakers Locker Room After 2-9 Start: "We Have Some Heavy Hitters Coming Back."

By Gautam Varier
Tim Hardaway Says 23-Year-Old Luka Doncic Is Better Than 23-Year-Old LeBron James
NBA Media

Tim Hardaway Says 23-Year-Old Luka Doncic Is Better Than 23-Year-Old LeBron James

By Nico Martinez
Former NBA Forward Eddie Johnson Says The Nets Should Use Kyrie Irving Like A Mini Scottie Pippen
NBA Media

Former NBA Forward Eddie Johnson Says The Nets Should Use Kyrie Irving Like A Mini Scottie Pippen

By Nico Martinez
Kyrie Irving May Not Play In The NBA Again, Says NBA GM
NBA Media

Paul Pierce Sounds Off On The Nets' Conditions For Kyrie Irving: "That’s Just Kinda Too Much...”

By Nico Martinez
Kanye West Calls Out LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal, And Charles Barkley In Bizarre Rant: "They Can Control Them But They Can't Control Me."
NBA Media

Kanye West Calls Out LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal, And Charles Barkley In Bizarre Rant: "They Can Control Them But They Can't Control Me."

By Nico Martinez
20 Trades That Changed NBA History Forever
NBA

20 Trades That Changed NBA History Forever

By Nick Mac
NBA Fans Debate Which Player To Cut Between Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmo, And Luka Doncic
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate Which Player To Cut Between Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmo, And Luka Doncic

By Nico Martinez
Mark Jackson Believes The Clippers Have 12 Players That Would Play 30 Minutes Per Game On The Lakers
NBA Media

Mark Jackson Believes The Clippers Have 12 Players That Would Play 30 Minutes Per Game On The Lakers

By Ishaan Bhattacharya