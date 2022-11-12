Kevin Durant And NBA Fans React To Stephen Curry's Amazing Fourth Quarter Takeover In Clutch Win Over Cavaliers

Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

It hasn't been that long since the Golden State Warriors last raised the Larry O'Brien trophy. A lot has happened in the months since, and it has all led up to a disappointing 4-7 start this season.

Despite Steph Curry's brilliance, Golden State has struggled out of the gate on both ends of the floor, mostly due to shortcomings on the bench.

So, on Friday, the entire league was keeping an eye on the Warriors as they faced one of their biggest battles yet: against the Cleveland Cavaliers, who entered the game at 8-3 on the season.

Thanks to a better showing from the supporting cast, and 40 points from Steph Curry, the Warriors were able to pull away with the 106-101 win.

On Twitter, the fans flooded the comments with all sorts of praise for Steph, who surely boosted his MVP campaign with another signature performance.

The Warriors still have a lot of kinks to work out, but they are showing some signs of life here in this young season, and that's mostly thanks to Steph, who has carried the Warriors offensively.

Curry Has Put The Warriors On His Back Amid Early Season Struggles

With Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole being highly inconsistent right now, it has been up to Steph to carry the load on his own and keep his team afloat as they sort out their issues. Just earlier this week, Curry put up 47 in a game that had fans in awe.

But no matter how much more of this Curry has left in him, he knows what it'll take for the Warriors to win games. As basketball royalty, and the defending champions, the Warriors are a squad that every team will bring its best for.

“There's a different glow when you walk in. Teams will try to come at you,” Curry said on being the defending champions. “Especially on the road. Get the crowd into it, emotions running high. It's a good learning lesson, you know, we have to defend ourselves, we gotta have that competitive nature, but stay composed as much as possible.”

It's still early on, but if Steph continues putting on shows like this, we might have to start talking about him winning his third MVP.

Of course, for Steph, he'd rather focus on getting the Warriors back to what they do best: winning.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.