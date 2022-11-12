Russell Westbrook Is The Lakers' Best 3-Point Shooter: He's Shooting At A Career-High 36.2%

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Westbrook has been one of the bright spots for the Los Angeles Lakers. He's been a force to reckon with ever since he came off the bench, and discussions of him making a case for Sixth Man of the Year aside, he's looked like the Westbrook of the old.

While the Lakers may have been going through a torrid run, the point guard, who was constantly under fire during the offseason and in the early stages of the tournament has turned his fortunes around.

In a recent stat that did the rounds on social media, Westbrook was listed as the Lakers' best three-point shooter drilling them at a career-high 36.2%. He betters Anthony Davis (25%) and LeBron James (23.9%) this season so far in 3s.

Russell Westbrook is shooting a career-high 36.2% from three. He has made the most threes on the Lakers.

Russell Westbrook is shooting 52% from three over the last 5 Games.

To further add, his last five games have seen him shoot threes at a whopping 52%. These are a stark contrast compared to his numbers in his first season with the Purple and Gold. Last year, he averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.1 assists in 78 games. Most notably, his three-point percentage was 29.8% overall.

While his current form will see some sinewave journey over the course of the season, there's no denying that he's thriving in his new role as the sixth man.

How Has Russell Westbrook Fared For The Lakers In 2022-23?

While the first few games didn't exactly go his way, Westbrook's metamorphosis into a better shooter and an improved defender was a significant observation coming off the bench and the numbers back him up.

Post the updated numbers after the 120-114 loss to the Sacramento Kings that saw him chip in with 21 points, 4 rebounds, and 11 assists, he averages 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 6.6 assists.

Coach Darvin Ham has already endorsed him as one of the candidates to win the sixth man. And should the explosive guard continue in the same vein, there's every chance he'll put his hat in the ring.

The Lakers will hope for him to continue his form as they look to dig themselves out of the hole they are in at the moment. Their 2-10 run has been horrid at best and with James and Davis laboring through fitness issues, a lot rests on Westbrook.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.