Skip to main content

Russell Westbrook Is The Lakers' Best 3-Point Shooter: He's Shooting At A Career-High 36.2%

Russell Westbrook Is The Lakers' Best 3-Point Shooter: He's Shooting At A Career-High 36.2%

Russell Westbrook has been one of the bright spots for the Los Angeles Lakers. He's been a force to reckon with ever since he came off the bench, and discussions of him making a case for Sixth Man of the Year aside, he's looked like the Westbrook of the old.

While the Lakers may have been going through a torrid run, the point guard, who was constantly under fire during the offseason and in the early stages of the tournament has turned his fortunes around. 

In a recent stat that did the rounds on social media, Westbrook was listed as the Lakers' best three-point shooter drilling them at a career-high 36.2%. He betters Anthony Davis (25%) and LeBron James (23.9%) this season so far in 3s.

Russell Westbrook is shooting a career-high 36.2% from three. He has made the most threes on the Lakers.

Russell Westbrook is shooting 52% from three over the last 5 Games. 

To further add, his last five games have seen him shoot threes at a whopping 52%. These are a stark contrast compared to his numbers in his first season with the Purple and Gold. Last year, he averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.1 assists in 78 games. Most notably, his three-point percentage was 29.8% overall.

While his current form will see some sinewave journey over the course of the season, there's no denying that he's thriving in his new role as the sixth man.

How Has Russell Westbrook Fared For The Lakers In 2022-23?

While the first few games didn't exactly go his way, Westbrook's metamorphosis into a better shooter and an improved defender was a significant observation coming off the bench and the numbers back him up.

Post the updated numbers after the 120-114 loss to the Sacramento Kings that saw him chip in with 21 points, 4 rebounds, and 11 assists, he averages 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 6.6 assists.

Coach Darvin Ham has already endorsed him as one of the candidates to win the sixth man. And should the explosive guard continue in the same vein, there's every chance he'll put his hat in the ring. 

The Lakers will hope for him to continue his form as they look to dig themselves out of the hole they are in at the moment. Their 2-10 run has been horrid at best and with James and Davis laboring through fitness issues, a lot rests on Westbrook.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

Russell Westbrook Is The Lakers' Best 3-Point Shooter: He's Shooting At A Career-High 36.2%
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Is The Lakers' Best 3-Point Shooter: He's Shooting At A Career-High 36.2%

By Aaron Abhishek
Stephen Curry Says Reggie Miller Was His Favorite Player Growing Up
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Says Reggie Miller Was His Favorite Player Growing Up

By Divij Kulkarni
De'Aaron Fox Sends A Strong Message To Kings Fans After Beating The Lakers
NBA Media

De'Aaron Fox Sends A Strong Message To Kings Fans After Beating The Lakers

By Aaron Abhishek
Adrian Wojnarowski Says There Is No Momentum For Kyrie Irving's Return During Nets' Road Trip
NBA Media

Adrian Wojnarowski Says There Is No Momentum For Kyrie Irving's Return During Nets' Road Trip

By Gautam Varier
Kyrie Irving May Not Play In The NBA Again, Says NBA GM
NBA Media

Paul Pierce Sounds Off On The Nets' Conditions For Kyrie Irving: "That’s Just Kinda Too Much...”

By Nico Martinez
Patrick Beverley's Message To The Lakers Locker Room After 2-9 Start: "We Have Some Heavy Hitters Coming Back."
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley's Message To The Lakers Locker Room After 2-9 Start: "We Have Some Heavy Hitters Coming Back."

By Gautam Varier
James Worthy And Robert Horry Absolutely Slammed The Lakers After They Lost To The Kings
NBA Media

James Worthy And Robert Horry Absolutely Slammed The Lakers After They Lost To The Kings

By Aaron Abhishek
The 10 Best NBA Players That Stephen Curry Beat In The NBA Finals
NBA

The 10 Best NBA Players That Stephen Curry Beat In The NBA Finals

By Nick Mac
NBA Fans Debate Which Player To Cut Between Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmo, And Luka Doncic
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate Which Player To Cut Between Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmo, And Luka Doncic

By Nico Martinez
Tim Hardaway Says 23-Year-Old Luka Doncic Is Better Than 23-Year-Old LeBron James
NBA Media

Tim Hardaway Says 23-Year-Old Luka Doncic Is Better Than 23-Year-Old LeBron James

By Nico Martinez
37-Year-Old LeBron James vs. 38-Year-Old Michael Jordan Full Comparison
NBA

37-Year-Old LeBron James vs. 38-Year-Old Michael Jordan Full Comparison

By Eddie Bitar
Anthony Davis Says He Will Try To Be More Vocal And Aggressive With LeBron James Being Out
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Says He Will Try To Be More Vocal And Aggressive With LeBron James Being Out

By Gautam Varier
10 NBA Players You Forgot Played For The Golden State Warriors
NBA

10 NBA Players You Forgot Played For The Golden State Warriors

By Nick Mac
Vince Carter Selected Michael Jordan As The Player He Would Want To Play With Most: "You Knew You Were Going To The Finals."
NBA Media

Vince Carter Selected Michael Jordan As The Player He Would Want To Play With Most: "You Knew You Were Going To The Finals."

By Divij Kulkarni
Ja Morant And The Memphis Grizzlies Got Destroyed For Their Post-Game Celebration: "Cringiest Team In The League"
NBA Media

Ja Morant And The Memphis Grizzlies Got Destroyed For Their Post-Game Celebration: "Cringiest Team In The League"

By Aaron Abhishek
Stephen Curry Is The Oldest Player Since Michael Jordan In 2002 With Consecutive 40-Point Games
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Is The Oldest Player Since Michael Jordan In 2002 With Consecutive 40-Point Games

By Aaron Abhishek